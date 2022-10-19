Submit Release
Board of Elections Refers Two Serious Campaign Finance Violation Cases to the Attorney General's Office

At yesterday's meeting of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the Board voted to refer two cases involving serious campaign finance violations to the Office of the Attorney General.

In the matter of Lawrence Valencia, in his capacity as Treasurer of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee, the Board voted to refer the case to the Office of Attorney General for possible civil or criminal prosecution and voted to recommend the Richmond Democratic Town Committee improve internal controls over its receipts and disbursements. Mr. Valencia acknowledged willfully using money from an account under his control for personal use.

In the matter of Charmaine Webster, an unsuccessful candidate for Woonsocket City Council in 2020, the Board voted to refer the case to the Office of Attorney General. Ms. Webster acknowledged willfully using money in her campaign account for personal use.

