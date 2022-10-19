Electric Boat and Ship Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Development of new technologies and growing maritime tourism industry are the major factors influencing the growth of electric boats and ship market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Boat and Ship Market is estimated to surpass $10.4 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 11.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors such as increased maritime transport and commercial ships demand, increased seaborne trades, and increased disposable income. Increased investments in hybrid and electric boat and ship building coupled with advanced technology are expected drive the global market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electric-Boat-And-Ship-Market-Research-509156

Key Takeaways

1. Development of new technologies like propulsion technology and increase in the seaborne trade across the globe and growing maritime tourism industry are the major factors influencing the growth of electric boats and ship market.

2. Europe has the highest share in the market. Government regulation has been imposed on shipping industry for the increased fuel emission. European commission published compliance with the Sulphur standards for marine fuels. Such regulation has made the increased investments on electric ships and boats.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509156

Segmental Analysis:

Electric Boat and Ship Market Segment Analysis- By Type

Fully electric ships and boats use batteries or solar power and are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 14.2% through 2026. The carrying capacity of electric ships and boats are low compared to the conventional marine vessels which hinders market growth. However the Hybrid-Electric propulsion system produces less pollution which drives adoption. The power supplied to the propulsion is supplied from the natural gas generator. Hybrid technology is capable of reducing fuel consumption by 20%. It also lowers around 15% of carbon dioxide emission from ships and Is thus witnessing growing penetration.

Electric Boat and Ship Market Segment Analysis- By Mode of Operation

Market is segmented based on Mode of operation into Manual, Autonomous, Remote controlled. Based on the mode of operation the manned segment has largest market share at 61% in 2020 but the lowest growth in the forecast period also in the future. Increasing demand for the electric and hybrid propulsion systems by commercial ships are the major reasons driving the market.

Electric Boat and Ship Market Segment Analysis- By Geography

Europe region dominates the market with a share of 34.9% in 2020 due to the highest demand for new electric ships & boats. Germany is a significant contributor to market growth in the region. UK became the first country in major G7 countries to set a target to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 which includes adoption of electric boats. UK announced clean maritime by equipping water with zero-emission technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electric Boat and Ship industry are -

1. Corvus Energy

2. Kongsberg

3. General Dynamics

4. Leclanche

5. Echandia Marine

Click on the following link to buy the Electric Boat and Ship Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509156

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Report:

Cargo Shipping Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cargo-Shipping-Market-Research-505719

Marine Engine Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15099/marine-engine-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062