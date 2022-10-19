Ocugen to Host R&D Day in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Highlighting Ocugen research and innovative technologies



Featuring thought leaders in gene therapy and vaccines

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that it will host an in-person Research & Development (R&D) Day on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon ET at the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square, New York City.

R&D Day will provide an opportunity to learn more about Ocugen’s innovations focused on improving public health and addressing unmet medical need. A scientific poster session will include a detailed look at Ocugen’s comprehensive pipeline. Two panel discussions will offer expert opinion on the current and future treatment landscape of vaccines and gene therapy.

Panelists include:

Neena B. Haider, PhD, Associate Professor, Schepens Eye Research Institute, Mass Eye and Ear, Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School





Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Oregon Health and Science University, and a member of Ocugen’s Retina Scientific Advisory Board





David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Translational Medicine & Human Genetics, University of Pennsylvania, and a member of Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board





Eric Feigl-Ding, ScD, Chief of COVID Task Force, Co-founder of World Health Network, Faculty of Public Health- NECSI



Ocugen’s leadership will provide a business update, along with insight to how its programs in vaccines and gene and cell therapies contribute to its long-term corporate strategy.

Nasdaq requires advance registration from attendees and registration can be done here or by contacting Jon Nugent, jnugent@tiberend.com at Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

A replay will be available within 48 hours following the conclusion of the event via webcast on the events page of the Ocugen investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

IR@ocugen.com