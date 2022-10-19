Terahertz Market Size Worth $1701.34 million By 2028 | CAGR 28% - Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Terahertz Market size is forecast to reach US$ 1701.34 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 28% during 2021-2026. The growth of Terahertz market is attributed to applications of terahertz submillimeter radiation in fields such as spectroscopy, photovoltaic, medicine, pharmacy, quality assurance, dentistry, communication, and astronomy. Additionally, increasing applications of terahertz in cancer treatment and increasing adoption of terahertz spectroscopy in food inspection industries for quality check are also the contributing factors for the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Terahertz Market highlights the following areas -

• Rising investments in the healthcare sector along with growing implementation of Terahertz for blood cell detection, cancer cell characterization, bacterial identification, biological tissue discrimination and others are anticipated to open up new opportunities for market growth.

• In the U.S, increased adoption of terahertz technology has changed the manufacturing scenario in the America region, thus propelling the market growth.

• Key companies such as RaySecur Inc. (U.S), Lumitron Technologies (U.S) and many others has developed a new advanced terahertz technology such as MailSecur, Micro-radar & algorithms for the security purpose that increases the demand for terahertz market.

Segmental Analysis:

• System based on imaging held the highest market share in 2020 with market revenue of around 130.5 million. This system includes imaging by Canning, incoherent imaging and others. Deployment of such systems in food& beverages, healthcare, biomedical and others uplifts the market growth.

• Industrial NDT segment held the highest market share in 2020 with market revenue of around 128.9 million. Terahertz-based non-destructive quality inspection is becoming increasingly common, especially in the automotive and aviation industries.

• The region of Americas held the highest market share in 2020 with market revenue of around 145.37 million. Market growth is attributed to significant R&D investments in this region within the sectors including military and defense, automotive and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Terahertz Industry are -

1. Advanced Photonix Inc.

2. Menlo Systems GmbH

3. Microtech Instruments Inc.

4. TeraView Limited

5. Toptica Photonics AG.

