Global Immune Health Products Market Report to 2027 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immune health products market size was US$ 16,955.1 million in 2021. The global immune health products market is expected to grow to US$ 28,996.3 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Immune health products are food products, majorly consumed to boost immunity of the body. It works by protecting the body from invaders or antigens. Moreover, the strength of the immune system is essential as it produces white blood cells, which destroy foreign substances.
The growing prevalence of chronic illness and rising awareness among the general public about the benefits associated with immune health products will bring potential prospects for the growth of the global immune health products market. Further, the rising trend of online shopping and attractive advertisements will upsurge the demand for the immune health products during the study period.
However, the growing cases of counterfeit drugs because of lack of knowledge may negatively affect the immune health products market during the study period.
Market Segmentation
Based on Source, the plant-based segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of source, the plant-based segment leads in the immune health products market due to the reasons like growing demand for plant-based roots and tubers immune health products. Further, microorganism-based immune health products demand is expected to grow significantly, and the segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the study period.
Based on the processed state, the semi-processed segment will exhibit the highest CAGR
On the basis of processed type, the semi-processed segment will exhibit the highest growth rate in the global immune health products market during the study period. The growth of the semi-processed segment is attributable to the growing demand for efficient packaged products with a detailed description.
Based on form, the tablets segment leads with the largest share
On the basis of form, the tablets segment in the immune health products market leads with the highest market share as tablets eliminate the need to measure perfect dosage. However, the powder segment will exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% in the global immune health products market during the study period.
The vitamin segment, based on type, leads with the highest market share
On the basis of type, the vitamin segment is leading with the highest market share as the emphasis on individual fitness is growing at a rapid pace. The growing focus on proper nutrition intake will drive the demand for protein-based immune health products in the coming years as it includes a high number of vitamins along with herbal extracts, probiotics, and other ingredients. The omega-3 Fatty Acids segment, on the other hand, will exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.4%.
On the basis of function, the metabolism segment will exhibit the highest growth rate
On the basis of metabolism, function, disease prevention, anti-inflammatory, personal protection, fitness, digestion, and others are the categories of the immune health products market, wherein, the fitness segment leads with the highest market share owing to the rising emphasis on individual fitness.
Based on distribution channels, the online store segment is dominating the market with the highest share
On the basis of distribution channels, online stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, medical stores, and others are the categories of immune health systems, wherein the online store segment leads with the highest market share. The online store segment is expected to maintain its lead by exhibiting the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period due to the reasons like growing internet penetration and rising technological advancements in the e-commerce shopping sites, combined with attractive offers and discounts.
Based on Region, North America holds the largest share of the immune health products market
North America, based on region, is leading with the highest share in the global immune health products market. The growth of North America's immune health products market is linked to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, etc., combined with the growing knowledge about self-wellness and health.
The Asia-Pacific immune health products market will grow the fastest by registering the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the study period. In Asia-Pacific, China is the central hub which will have a significant contribution in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key industry players operating in the global immune health products market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amway Corp, Banyan Botanicals, Nature's Way, Source naturals GNC Holdings, Glanbia, Plc, Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition, Add Veda, etc.
Global Immune Health Products Market is segmented based on source, processed state, form, type, function, distribution channel and region. The industry trends in global immune health products market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the marketplace.
By Source segment:
Plant based
Fruits
Vegetables
Herbs
Grains and seeds
Roots & Tubers
Ginger
Turmeric
Beetroot
Garlic
Animal Based
White meat
Red meat
Fish & Crustaceans
Others
Microorganism based
Kefir
Yogurt
Fermented Vegetables
Sauerkraut
Tempeh
Kombucha Tea
Kimchi
Miso
By Processed State:
Raw
Semi-processed
Processed/Packaged
Frozen
By Form:
Tablets
Powder
Liquid
Others
By Type:
Vitamins
Minerals
Probiotics
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Phytonutrients
Amino Acids
Others
By Function:
Fitness
Anti-inflammatory
Digestion
Metabolism
Disease prevention
Personal protection
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Medical Stores
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South East Asia
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
