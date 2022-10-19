Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Share Worth US$6.1 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in demand from the building & construction industry is most likely to increase demand of polymethyl methacrylate market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the polymethyl methacrylate market is forecast to reach US$6.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is a synthetic polymer that can be categorized into various types which include extruded sheets, granules, pellets, acrylic beads, and more. An increase in demand from the automotive, and building & construction industries acts as the major driver for the market. On the other hand, factors limiting the use of polymethyl methacrylate on applications requiring high rigidity may act as a major constraint for the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the polymethyl methacrylate market highlights the following areas -

PMMA is a fully recyclable and eco-friendly material. It has high resistance to UV light and shows the greatest surface hardness, in comparison to other thermoplastics. Moreover, it has a very long service life, along with high light transmission properties which makes it ideal for use in the automotive industry.

Automotive application in Polymethyl Methacrylate Market is expected to see the fastest growth, owing to its increasing demand from the automotive sectors across multiple regions. According to a recent study published by the International Netherlands Group (ING), the global sales of new electric vehicles have increased by 50% in 2021 and is expected to increase by 8% in 2022. This, in turn, has increased the demand for PMMA for use in various automotive components such as windows, windshields, interior, and exterior panels, instrument covers, and other automotive components.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for PMMA from the automotive sectors of the region. For instance, recent insights from OICA states that the total automobile production in 2021 in Asia-Pacific increased by 28% in comparison to 2020, which is expected to increase the demand for PMMA.



Segmental Analysis:

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Analysis – By Type: Extruded sheets held a significant share in the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for PMMA extruded sheets due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of PMMA.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The automotive application held the largest share in the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the properties of PMMA that is driving its demand in the automotive sectors across the globe.

Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market in 2021 up to 28%. The consumption of polymethyl methacrylate is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the automotive sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the polymethyl methacrylate industry are -

1. Asahi Kasei

2. Chi Mei Corp.

3. Evonik Industries AG

4. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

5. Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation



