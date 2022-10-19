Vehicle Wiring Harness Market worth $51.2 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Drivers Installation and Easy Handling Benefits

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Vehicle Wiring Harness Market is estimated to surpass $51.2 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 3.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Key drivers for Vehicle Wiring Harness segment were the increase in the number of electronic components used in cars and the increase in demand for automotive safety systems. From the last decades the increasing use of electrical components in the engine and gearbox compartment is projected to increase demand for Vehicle Wiring Harness over the forecast period. Autonomous driving and the increasing electrification of vehicles not only bring stricter safety and quality requirements for manufacturers of wiring harnesses – they are also confronted with new types of wiring harnesses as well. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Vehicle-Wiring-Harness-Market-Research-512420

Key takeaways:

1. There is an industry-wide imperative to design lighter, more fuel-efficient cars. This has a bearing on conductor specifications and wiring harness design

2. As the available space stays the same, miniaturization plays an important role on the one hand, and multi-function on the other.

3. There are a rising number of electronic interfaces throughout the drive train and control systems, plus inside the passenger compartment. This is increasing the number and complexity of harnesses in vehicles.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=512420

Segmental Analysis:

1. Metals driven by adoption of copper wiring dominated the market in 2020. The growing demand for high-speed data transmission from vehicle manufacturers is driving the market for optical fiber cables in vehicles.

2. The passenger vehicles sector dominates the Vehicle Wiring Harness market driven by significant adoption in luxury and high end vehicles. Key drivers for Vehicle Wiring Harness segment were the increase in the number of electronic components used in cars and the increase in demand for automotive safety systems.

3. APAC remains the major market for Vehicle Wiring Harness driven by significant automotive production in the region. Automotive OEMs need to change their manufacturing and customer base footprints, supply chains, and product offerings to growing geographic and segment supply and demand patterns; and the evolving Chinese after-sales market offers new growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vehicle Wiring Harness industry are -

1. Acitome

2. Sumitomo Electric

3. Furukawa Electric

4. Delphi Automotive

5. Yazaki

Click on the following link to buy the Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=512420

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Automotive Wiring Harness Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Wiring-Harness-Market-Research-501184

B. Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18/in-vehicle-networking-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062