MHealth Market Share Worth US$310 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MHealth Market size is estimated to reach $310 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. MHealth exemplifies as “Mobile Health”, and can be described as set off mobile applications and electronic devices which support the health of people in the 21st century. With expeditious technological progressions, many portable healthcare devices have come to the forefront such as Blood Glucose monitors, portable Bluetooth devices, heart monitors, patient monitors, and many more. These devices stockpile data and this data can be used by doctors in case of necessity while diagnosing the patient or prescribing a medication. The trend of health monitoring services is budding as these take care of individuals' health in their eventful lives. Devices like SIMpill tape-record the time logs whenever medication is taken out of them and remind if on any given day patients forget to take the dose. Lengthening health responsiveness among people and augmented hazard of long-lasting sicknesses are set to drive the growth of the MHealth Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/MHealth-Market-Research-502136

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, the North America MHealth Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in usage of the internet in Asian nations such as India and China.

The advancing technologies and growing smartphone industry are driving the MHealth Market. However, technical complications and data privacy issues are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the MHealth Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the MHealth Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502136

Segmental Analysis:

MHealth Market Segment Analysis - By Platform: The MHealth Market based on the Platform type can be further segmented into MHealth applications (Nutrition guide apps, fitness, and mental health applications, weight loss/gain applications, Women health-specific applications, Clinician on request applications, data trailing and recording apps, appointment applications), Wearable devices (Blood Glucose monitor, Distance traveled and step counting watches, Heart monitors, patients monitors and many more). Similarly, the MHealth Application segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 28.2% over the period 2022-2027.

MHealth Market Segment Analysis - By Applications: The MHealth Market based on the Application type can be further segmented into Intensive care, education and alertness, Diagnostic and treatment, and data assortment, etc. The Intensive care segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to factors such as a convenient way of monitoring an individual’s health, the most affordable and effective alternative to extortionate health care procedures which most people can’t afford, shifting attitudes of people from treatment to prevention. However, the Diagnostic and treatment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

MHealth Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The MHealth based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the existence of high awareness among the North American public due to high literacy rates in countries like Canada and US, better networking and technological infrastructure, hue number of smartphone users, affluent GDPs, and presence of big tech players like Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, etc. resulting in jaw-dropping breakthroughs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the mhealth industry are -

1. Apple

2. Google

3. AT&T

4. Samsung Electronics Co.

5. Qualcomm

Click on the following link to buy the mhealth market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502136

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Machine Health Monitoring Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17157/machine-health-monitoring-market.html

B. Digital Health Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16913/digital-health-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062