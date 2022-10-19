Insights on the Infant Food Market to 2027 – by Product Type, Ingredient, Category, Distribution Channel & Region
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infant food market size was US$ 77,837.3 million in 2021. The global infant food market is expected to grow to US$ 114,241.5 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
The global baby food market is expected to witness a major leap forward owing to growing urbanization and growing awareness among women about the benefits of baby food. Additionally, working women are increasing at a steady growth rate, leading to significant changes in lifestyle, which will present potential prospects for the global infant food market.
Infant food is an ideal replacement for breast milk as it is rich in essential nutrients that play a significant role in infants' growth. Further, parents are emphasizing adding high nutrition to the child's diet to enhance overall growth and development. Recognizing consumer demand, manufacturers are focusing on the development of organic, premium, and minimally processed baby food, which will present attractive prospects for the growth of the infant food market.
Segmental Analysis
Based on product, baby food cereal leads with the highest share
Based on product, the baby food cereals segment leads with the highest share in the infant food market. The baby food cereals segment will further continue its dominance, owing to the growing demand for organic-based baby food cereal.
Based on ingredients, the milk products segment lead with the highest market
Milk is essential for an infant. It is the most popular ingredient and is considered essential for the baby. The milk products segment is leading with the highest share and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the study period because of the reasons like growing cases of lactating issues found in infants.
The organic segment, based on category, will grow at the highest growth rate
On the basis of category, the conventional segment is leading with the highest share, while the organic segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the fact that organic baby food is growing in popularity. The market is witnessing restrictions owing to the prevailing concerns over added chemicals, which will wrap off potential prospects for the growth of the organic infant food market.
The offline category, based on distribution channel, is leading with the highest market share
The offline category, based on distribution channels, is leading the highest market share. The offline distribution channel includes hypermarkets, convenience stores, and supermarkets. Moreover, the online distribution channel category will be the fastest growth in the coming years due to the growing user base on e-commerce and the significantly rising rate of online distribution channels in the infant food market.
Asia-Pacific infant food market to dominate, in terms of region
The Asia-Pacific infant food market is leading and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the study period. China's infant food market accounts for the largest share, while India's infant food market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. The growth of the Asia-Pacific infant food market is linked to the rising population and growing knowledge among parents related to the nutritional benefits of infant food.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle has been dealing in the food & beverage industry since 1866 with the merger of Swiss Milk Company and Nestle. The firm has a strong geographical presence in over 186 countries and operated under 2,000 brands. In the infant food market, the firm operates under the brands NaturNes and Gerber and offers an extensive variety of infant food products.
Beech-Nut, a renowned industry player and a member of the National WIC™ Association, is known for its wide variety of natural and organic baby food, such as non-GMO fruit, cereals, purees, and snacks.
Ella's Kitchen is a renowned manufacturer of organic baby and toddler food, which has been occupying the shelves in supermarkets globally. The firm has a strong presence in the UK, Sweden, Ireland, Iceland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Romania, Canada, China, Norway, and the United States.
Mead Johnson delivers safe, high-quality, innovative products infant foods for children. The firm's product portfolio includes more than 70 products, which are being offered in over 50 countries. The firm operates under various brands such as Enfamil, Embargos, Cocomilk, Lactum, etc.
Key Strategies Adopted by Industry Players
Bubs Organic, LLC received US$ 28.3 million in funding in 2020 to accelerate global growth.
Nutricia acquired Real Food Blends in October 2020 with the aim to bring unique and nutritious options for children and adults.
Little Dish, in October 2020, pulled the veil off its 11 new products to emphasize the required nutrition for kids. Moreover, the firm's main focus was to maintain sustainability and provide flavored combinations under the category of kid's snacks.
Sprouts Foods, in 2020, added more products to its product portfolio. The firm added more vegetables to its baby food in order to prevent obesity.
Hain Celestial Group wrapped off numerous new innovations and expanded its product lines with updated packaging and a fresh advertising campaign in January 2021.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Infant Food Market:
By Product Type:
Bottled Baby Food
Baby Food Cereals
Baby Food Snacks
Baby Food Soup
Frozen Baby Food
Ready to Feed Baby Food
By Ingredient:
Cereals
Fruits
Meat Products
Milk Products
Vegetables
By Category:
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drugstores/ Pharmacies
Online
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
