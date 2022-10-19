Favorable Government Initiatives Are A Significant Growth Driver In The Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Market

Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market consists of sales of solar photovoltaic panels for both residential and commercial purposes. Photovoltaics (PV) is the technology that converts sunlight into electricity by using semiconductors that are present in PV cells. The PV cells are interconnected to form an array and are mounted to a frame. When the PV cells receive the sun rays, the electrons in the semiconductors are released, and their movement generates an electric current. The PV cells are packaged behind glass to form photovoltaic modules, which have an average service life of between 20 and 40 years.

Reference to the Global Market Model, will evidence the rise in demand with the Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Global Market anticipated to grow from $172.3 billion in 2021 to $193.6 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Favorable government initiatives such as tax subsidies and huge investments are significantly driving the growth of solar photovoltaic panels. For instance, the government of India has sanctioned solar subsidies of $0.71 billion (5000 crores), an example of how the market is being driven by rising investments from government organizations in the research and development of electricity generation through solar energy. The market size is projected to reach $304.5 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of around 12.1%, continuing on an upwards trajectory to $502.8 billion by 2031, but at a reduced growth rate of around 10.6%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market, accounting for around 41% of the global market in 2021, with North America following behind with around 26% of the global market. Asia-Pacific is also expected to show the fastest growth of any region, both in the period through 2026 and onwards to 2031. Africa was the smallest region in the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market. When analyzed by country, China had the largest share of the global market, accounting for around 22% of it with the USA a close second at 20%. China is also forecast to show the most growth in the period 2021 to 2026 with a CAGR of 16.6%, with India following closely behind with an anticipated CAGR of 15.6%.

The main types of solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing are those connected to an electricity grid, ‘grid connected’, and also installations that are not connected to the electricity grid which are known as ‘off-grid’, meaning that the entire amount of energy generated is stored and used on-site, relying on energy stored in a battery bank to operate. ‘Grid connected’ accounts for an 82% share of the market with ‘off-grid’ accounting for the remaining 18% of the market. ‘Grid connected’ installations will also continue to grow at a faster rate than ‘off-grid’ in the period 2021 through to 2026. The various technologies involved in the industry are thin-film, crystalline silicon, and other technologies that are used by a range of end-user industries, including residential, commercial, and utilities.

The solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market is experiencing several significant trends that are focused on improving the rate of power production from the panels. Photovoltaic manufacturers are shifting towards mono-crystalline cell technology away from the more common multi-crystalline cells. These cells form the building block of photovoltaic panels. Mono-crystalline panels have a high-power output, occupy less space, and last longer because the formation of cells in these panels allows more freedom for the electrons to move, resulting in a higher efficiency compared to multi-crystalline cells. Many large developers in the solar photovoltaic panels manufacturing market have already increased their production of mono-crystalline panels.

