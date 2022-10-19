Membrane Chemicals Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.3 Billion with CAGR of 6.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in demand for membrane chemicals for water treatment in various types of end-users driving the membrane chemicals market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the membrane chemicals market size is expected to reach a value of US$2.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Membrane chemicals are an effective reverse osmosis system that consists of antiscalants, cleaners & biocides, and pH adjusters. Membrane chemicals enhance the performance of the water treatment system while reducing energy and water costs. Thus, there is an increase in demand for membrane chemicals for water treatment in various types of end-users such as refineries food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical industry. This is one of the major factors driving the membrane chemicals industry growth. Membrane chemicals are designed to optimize process performance, flux stability, and membrane life that are used to remove hard salts colloidal particles, bacteria, and microorganism impurities from water systems. Owing to these factors, the membrane chemicals market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Membrane-Chemicals-Market-Research-504415



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the membrane chemicals market highlights the following areas -

The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the acid-proof lining market owing to the growing investment in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the oil and gas industry is expected to attract US$ 25 billion investments in exploration and production by 2022.

Increasing adoption of membrane chemicals such as pH adjusters, antiscalants, biocides as they are widely used to remove impurities from water is estimated to boost the consumption of membrane chemicals.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504415



Segmental Analysis:

Membrane Chemicals Market Analysis – By Type: Biocides held the largest share of more than 35% in the membrane chemicals market in 2021. Biocides are non-oxidizing, non-ionic which is used to control biofouling in reverse osmosis system membranes.

Membrane Chemicals Market Analysis – By Function: Anti-scalant & Antifoulants held the largest share of more than 40% in the membrane chemicals market in 2021. Antiscalant is an additive for reverse osmosis system that is highly effective in preventing the membranes from scaling.

Membrane Chemicals Market Analysis – By End-Users: Wastewater treatment held the largest share of more than 30% in the membrane chemicals market in the year 2021. Membranes are used to stop unwanted substances from passing through wastewater systems. Membrane chemicals are filtered salts, impurities, viruses, and other particles from water. A reverse osmosis system is used to remove trace phosphates, calcium, heavy metals, and other substances. Thus, the growing wastewater treatment industry is estimated to fuel the demand for membrane chemicals.

Membrane Chemicals Market Analysis – By Geography: Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 45% in the membrane chemicals market size in the year 2021, due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as food & beverages, and pharmaceutical end users in Asian countries such as India and China are estimated to grow the demand for membrane chemicals. Membrane chemicals have extensive application infiltration of wastewater management which is being adopted by food and beverages which in turn is raising the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the membrane chemicals industry are -

1. Veolia Water

2. Nalco Holding Company

3. Kemira Oyj, GE Power & Water

4. BWA Water Additives U.S., LLC

5. Genesys International Corporation Limited



Click on the following link to buy the membrane chemicals market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504415



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Fine Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15895/fine-chemicals-market.html

B. Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Membrane-Water-Treatment-Chemicals-Market-Research-502885



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

