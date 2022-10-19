Winnebago Industries Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- -- Fourth Quarter Revenues of $1.2 Billion Increased 14% Year-Over-Year --



-- Reported Quarterly Diluted EPS of $2.61 and Adjusted EPS of $3.02, Up 14% Over Prior Year --

-- Record Quarterly Cash of $85.8 Million Returned to Shareholders Through Share Repurchases and Dividends --

-- Record Annual Revenues of $5.0 Billion Resulting in Record Gross Margins and Cash Returned to Shareholders --

-- Record Annual RV Market Share of 12.7%: +20 Basis Points Over Prior Year --

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenues for the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended August 27, 2022, were $1.2 billion, an increase of 13.8% compared to $1.0 billion for the Fiscal 2021 period. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1 billion, representing an organic growth rate of 4.3% over the prior year period, primarily driven by pricing actions, partially offset by Towable unit declines. Gross profit was $210.4 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to $187.2 million for the Fiscal 2021 period. Gross profit margin decreased 30 basis points in the quarter to 17.8%, as a result of higher material and component costs and deleverage, partially offset by pricing actions. Operating income was $123.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 3.0% compared to $120.0 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net income was $82.6 million, a decrease of 1.8% compared to $84.1 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.61, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.45 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $3.02, an increase of 14.0% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.65 in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $139.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.9% compared to $129.0 million last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “Winnebago Industries capped off a record year in Fiscal 2022 with solid fourth quarter results. Our leading premium outdoor brands, distinguished by the golden threads of quality, innovation, and service, continue to resonate with our increasingly diverse outdoor recreation consumer base. We made important market advances in both the RV and marine industries, operating well in a volatile macroeconomic environment. I want to thank our entire Winnebago Industries team for their excellence in driving record gross margins and operating income, having successfully navigated supply chain disruptions and cost input inflation. Their efforts enabled our ability to return record cash to our shareholders during the year as well. While we expect uncertain market conditions to persist into our Fiscal 2023, we are confident that our transformed and evolving business platform positions us for continued success into the future.”

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Fiscal 2022 represented record results with revenues of $5.0 billion increasing 36.6% from $3.6 billion in Fiscal 2021 driven by the recently acquired Barletta business, pricing actions and strong consumer demand for Winnebago Industries' products. Record gross profit margin of 18.7% improved 80 basis points year-over-year driven primarily by improved operating leverage and price increases, partially offset by higher material and component costs and production inefficiencies caused by supply constraints. Operating income was $583.5 million for Fiscal 2022, compared to $407.4 million in Fiscal 2021. Net income was $390.6 million, an increase of 38.6% compared to $281.9 million the prior year. Earnings per diluted share was $11.84, an increase of 43.0% compared to earnings per diluted share of $8.28 in Fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $13.81 increased 55.5% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $8.88 in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $648.9 million, an increase of 48.8% from $436.1 million in Fiscal 2021.

Towable Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenues for the Towable segment were $494.2 million for the fourth quarter Fiscal 2022, down 11.8% from the prior year, primarily driven by a decline in unit volume partially offset by pricing actions. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million, down 36.2% from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8% decreased 410 basis points from the prior year reflecting higher material and component costs and deleverage, partially offset by pricing actions. Backlog decreased to $576.5 million, down 66.2% from the prior year due to normalized dealer inventories.

For the full year Fiscal 2022, revenues for the Towable segment were $2.6 billion, up 29.2% over Fiscal 2021 primarily driven by price increases related to higher material and component costs. Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $383.6 million, up 32.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% increased 40 basis points for the full year over Fiscal 2021.

Motorhome Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenues for the Motorhome segment were $555.8 million for the fourth quarter, up 23.8% from the prior year, driven by continued strong unit sales and pricing actions related to higher material and component costs. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $77.4 million, an increase of 53.4% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9% increased 270 basis points over the prior year due to pricing actions and production efficiencies, partially offset by higher material and component costs. Backlog decreased to $1.7 billion, down 26.7% from the prior year, driven by increased levels of dealer inventories.

For the full year Fiscal 2022, revenues for the Motorhome segment were $1.9 billion, up 24.2% from Fiscal 2021 driven by pricing actions related to higher material and component costs, and increased unit sales. Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $238.0 million, up 40.7% from Fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5% was up 150 basis points for the full year over Fiscal 2021.

Marine Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenues for the Marine segment were $122.1 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding Barletta, revenues for the segment were $23.7 million, a 41.8% increase compared to the same period last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $17.5 million, an increase of $15.8 million over the prior year and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.3%. Backlog for the Marine segment was $314.7 million and remain elevated as low dealer inventories persist. The Barletta brand continued to outperform pro-forma expectations and deliver margins that are accretive to the Winnebago Industries portfolio.

For the full year Fiscal 2022, revenues for the Marine segment were $425.3 million, up $365.1 million from Fiscal 2021 driven by the addition of the Barletta business. Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $60.8 million, up $55.7 million from Fiscal 2021. Full year adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.3% for Fiscal 2022, up 570 basis points for the full year over Fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 27, 2022, the Company had total outstanding debt of $545.8 million ($600.0 million of debt, net of convertible note discount of $45.3 million, and net of debt issuance costs of $8.9 million) and working capital of $571.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $400.6 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $163.3 million compared to $237.3 million last year, driven by higher profitability, a $36.6 million increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities, and a $27.2 million increase in accounts payable to support the growth in the business, partially offset by a $171.3 million increase in inventory to support operational activities during a period impacted by continued supply chain challenges.

Winnebago Industries also secured an increased asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility of $350.0 million, replacing the previous ABL credit facility of $192.5 million, further enhancing the Company’s liquidity position.

Quarterly Cash Dividend and Share Repurchases

On August 17, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on September 28, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2022. This represents a 50%, or $0.09 per share, increase from the prior dividend and follows the 50% increase that the Company announced in the prior year.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter Winnebago Industries’ Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $350 million of the Company’s common stock. The share repurchase authorization replaces the previous $200 million share repurchase program that was fully depleted with $80.1 million of share repurchase completed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, resulting in record quarterly cash of $85.8 million returned to shareholders.

Mr. Happe continued, “Looking ahead, our focused strategic priorities, strong premium brands, more diversified set of revenue streams, operational discipline, and especially our people will enable us to win in the marketplace, remain agile, and deliver robust profitability as we continue to chart our course through the next year. Winnebago Industries is entering Fiscal 2023 from a position of competitive and financial strength, and will be extremely flexible in balancing strategic investments in profitable growth opportunities and managing our balance sheet with responsibility. We look forward to showcasing our strategic progress and intentions, along with a future outlook on our business and industries at our upcoming investor day on November 15, 2022.”

Conference Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to general economic uncertainty in key markets and a worsening of domestic and global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; availability of financing for RV and marine dealers; ability to innovate and commercialize new products; ability to manage our inventory to meet demand; competition and new product introductions by competitors; risk related to cyclicality and seasonality of our business; risk related to independent dealers; significant increase in repurchase obligations; business or production disruptions; inadequate inventory and distribution channel management; ability to retain relationships with our suppliers; increased material and component costs, including availability and price of fuel and other raw materials; ability to integrate mergers and acquisitions; ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and changes in market compensation rates; exposure to warranty claims; ability to protect our information technology systems from data security, cyberattacks, and network disruption risks and the ability to successfully upgrade and evolve our information technology systems; ability to retain brand reputation and related exposure to product liability claims; governmental regulation, including for climate change; impairment of goodwill and trade names; and risks related to our convertible and senior secured notes including our ability to satisfy our obligations under these notes. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percent and per share data) August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Net revenues $ 1,179,121 100.0 % $ 1,036,093 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 968,737 82.2 % 848,928 81.9 % Gross profit 210,384 17.8 % 187,165 18.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 81,524 6.9 % 63,580 6.1 % Amortization 5,216 0.4 % 3,590 0.3 % Total operating expenses 86,740 7.4 % 67,170 6.5 % Operating income 123,644 10.5 % 119,995 11.6 % Interest expense, net 10,235 0.9 % 10,143 1.0 % Non-operating loss (income) 2,941 0.2 % (84 ) — % Income before income taxes 110,468 9.4 % 109,936 10.6 % Provision for income taxes 27,859 2.4 % 25,851 2.5 % Net income $ 82,609 7.0 % $ 84,085 8.1 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.66 $ 2.52 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,092 33,418 Diluted 31,593 34,364 Year Ended (in thousands, except percent and per share data) August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Net revenues $ 4,957,730 100.0 % $ 3,629,847 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 4,028,393 81.3 % 2,979,484 82.1 % Gross profit 929,337 18.7 % 650,363 17.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 316,420 6.4 % 228,581 6.3 % Amortization 29,419 0.6 % 14,361 0.4 % Total operating expenses 345,839 7.0 % 242,942 6.7 % Operating income 583,498 11.8 % 407,421 11.2 % Interest expense, net 41,313 0.8 % 40,365 1.1 % Non-operating loss (income) 27,463 0.6 % (394 ) — % Income before income taxes 514,722 10.4 % 367,450 10.1 % Provision for income taxes 124,086 2.5 % 85,579 2.4 % Net income $ 390,636 7.9 % $ 281,871 7.8 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 12.03 $ 8.41 Diluted $ 11.84 $ 8.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,475 33,528 Diluted 32,985 34,056

Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.



Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

(in thousands) August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,172 $ 434,563 Receivables, net 254,124 253,808 Inventories, net 525,769 341,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,750 29,069 Total current assets 1,093,815 1,058,913 Property, plant, and equipment, net 276,219 191,427 Goodwill 484,176 348,058 Other intangible assets, net 472,388 390,407 Investment in life insurance 28,624 28,821 Operating lease assets 41,131 28,379 Other long-term assets 20,304 16,562 Total assets $ 2,416,657 $ 2,062,567 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 217,458 $ 180,030 Income taxes payable 654 8,043 Accrued expenses 303,985 219,203 Total current liabilities 522,097 407,276 Long-term debt, net 545,855 528,559 Deferred income taxes 6,108 13,429 Unrecognized tax benefits 5,744 6,483 Long-term operating lease liabilities 40,426 26,745 Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion 8,145 9,550 Other long-term liabilities 25,275 13,582 Total liabilities 1,153,650 1,005,624 Shareholders' equity 1,263,007 1,056,943 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,416,657 $ 2,062,567



Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

Year Ended (in thousands) August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 390,636 $ 281,871 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 24,238 18,201 Amortization 29,419 14,361 Non-cash interest expense, net 15,074 13,928 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,477 2,465 Last in, first-out expense 8,445 3,131 Stock-based compensation 17,085 15,347 Deferred income taxes (6,651 ) (2,190 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 29,382 — Other, net 2,374 (3,578 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired Receivables, net 1,876 (33,034 ) Inventories, net (171,292 ) (161,663 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,210 (6,560 ) Accounts payable 27,164 51,478 Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits (7,421 ) (3,721 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,606 47,243 Net cash provided by operating activities 400,622 237,279 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (87,969 ) (44,891 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (228,159 ) — Proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment 178 12,452 Other, net 280 (570 ) Net cash used in investing activities (315,670 ) (33,009 ) Financing activities Borrowings on long-term debt 4,735,580 3,627,627 Repayments on long-term debt (4,735,580 ) (3,627,627 ) Payments of cash dividends (23,782 ) (16,168 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (214,275 ) (47,589 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,240 ) (224 ) Other, net 1,954 1,699 Net cash used in financing activities (237,343 ) (62,282 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (152,391 ) 141,988 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 434,563 292,575 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 282,172 $ 434,563 Supplemental Disclosures Income taxes paid, net $ 139,652 $ 88,698 Interest paid 23,779 24,119 Non-cash investing and financing activities Issuance of common stock for acquisition of business $ 22,000 $ — Issuance of common stock for settlement of earnout liability 13,168 — Capital expenditures in accounts payable 6,843 3,760 Dividends declared not yet paid 8,816 6,497 Increase in lease assets in exchange for lease liabilities: Operating leases 17,236 2,626 Financing leases 2,528 1,210



Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment - Towable

(in thousands, except unit data)

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

Three Months Ended August 27, 2022 % of Revenues August 28, 2021 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 494,166 $ 560,025 $ (65,859 ) (11.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA 53,205 10.8 % 83,368 14.9 % (30,163 ) (36.2 )% Three Months Ended Unit deliveries August 27, 2022 Product Mix(1) August 28, 2021 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 6,801 65.0 % 10,818 69.0 % (4,017 ) (37.1 )% Fifth wheel 3,663 35.0 % 4,857 31.0 % (1,194 ) (24.6 )% Total towables 10,464 100.0 % 15,675 100.0 % (5,211 ) (33.2 )% Year Ended August 27, 2022 % of Revenues August 28, 2021 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 2,597,358 $ 2,009,959 $ 587,399 29.2 % Adjusted EBITDA 383,622 14.8 % 289,007 14.4 % 94,615 32.7 % Year Ended Unit deliveries August 27, 2022 Product Mix(1) August 28, 2021 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 40,739 68.1 % 39,943 66.5 % 796 2.0 % Fifth wheel 19,125 31.9 % 20,163 33.5 % (1,038 ) (5.1 )% Total towables 59,864 100.0 % 60,106 100.0 % (242 ) (0.4 )% August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 14,588 46,590 (32,002 ) (68.7 )% Dollars $ 576,491 $ 1,704,393 $ (1,127,902 ) (66.2 )% Dealer Inventory Units 22,797 10,126 12,671 125.1 %

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) Our backlog includes all accepted orders from dealers which generally have been requested to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty; therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.



Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment - Motorhome

(in thousands, except unit data)

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

Three Months Ended August 27, 2022 % of Revenues August 28, 2021 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 555,807 $ 448,863 $ 106,944 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 77,356 13.9 % 50,426 11.2 % 26,930 53.4 % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries August 27, 2022 Product Mix(1) August 28, 2021 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 636 19.3 % 910 30.7 % (274 ) (30.1 )% Class B 1,859 56.5 % 1,530 51.6 % 329 21.5 % Class C 796 24.2 % 527 17.8 % 269 51.0 % Total motorhomes 3,291 100.0 % 2,967 100.0 % 324 10.9 % Year Ended August 27, 2022 % of Revenues August 28, 2021 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 1,911,196 $ 1,539,084 $ 372,112 24.2 % Adjusted EBITDA 237,992 12.5 % 169,205 11.0 % 68,787 40.7 % Year Ended Unit deliveries August 27, 2022 Product Mix(1) August 28, 2021 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 2,640 21.9 % 2,957 27.1 % (317 ) (10.7 )% Class B 6,748 56.0 % 5,431 49.8 % 1,317 24.2 % Class C 2,670 22.1 % 2,521 23.1 % 149 5.9 % Total motorhomes 12,058 100.0 % 10,909 100.0 % 1,149 10.5 % August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 12,024 18,254 (6,230 ) (34.1 )% Dollars $ 1,687,571 $ 2,303,504 $ (615,933 ) (26.7 )% Dealer Inventory Units 3,824 2,465 1,359 55.1 %

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) Our backlog includes all accepted orders from dealers which generally have been requested to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty; therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.



Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment - Marine

(in thousands, except unit data)

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

Three Months Ended August 27, 2022 % of Revenues August 28, 2021 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 122,094 $ 16,682 $ 105,412 631.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 17,495 14.3 % 1,675 10.0 % 15,820 944.5 % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 $ Change % Change Boats 1,580 83 1,497 1,803.6 % Year Ended August 27, 2022 % of Revenues August 28, 2021 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 425,269 $ 60,209 $ 365,060 606.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 60,831 14.3 % 5,177 8.6 % 55,654 1,075.0 % Year Ended Unit deliveries August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Unit Change % Change Boats 5,692 296 5,396 1,823.0 % August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Change % Change Backlog(1) Units 3,595 531 3,064 577.0 % Dollars $ 314,718 $ 116,926 $ 197,792 169.2 % Dealer Inventory Units 2,077 70 2,007 2,867.1 %

(1) Our backlog includes all accepted orders from dealers which generally have been requested to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog generally can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty; therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.



Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited and subject to reclassification)

Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:

Three Months Ended Year Ended August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.61 $ 2.45 $ 11.84 $ 8.28 Acquisition-related costs (1) 0.02 0.02 0.16 0.02 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1) — — — (0.14 ) Litigation reserves (1) 0.08 — 0.20 — Amortization (1) 0.17 0.10 0.89 0.42 Non-cash interest expense (1,2) 0.12 0.10 0.46 0.41 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (1) 0.15 — 0.89 — Tax impact of adjustments(3) (0.13 ) (0.05 ) (0.63 ) (0.15 ) Impact of convertible share dilution (4) — 0.03 — 0.04 Adjusted diluted income per share (5) $ 3.02 $ 2.65 $ 13.81 $ 8.88

(1) Represents a pretax adjustment.

(2) Non-cash interest expense associated with the convertible notes issued as part of our acquisition of Newmar.

(3) Income tax charge calculated using the statutory tax rate for the U.S. of 24.2% and 21.0% for Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021, respectively.

(4) Represents the dilution of convertible notes which is economically offset by a call/spread overlay that was put in place upon issuance.

(5) Per share numbers may not foot due to rounding.

The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Year Ended August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Net income $ 82,609 $ 84,085 $ 390,636 $ 281,871 Interest expense, net 10,235 10,143 41,313 40,365 Provision for income taxes 27,859 25,851 124,086 85,579 Depreciation 7,207 4,725 24,238 18,201 Amortization 5,216 3,590 29,419 14,361 EBITDA 133,126 128,394 609,692 440,377 Acquisition-related costs 628 725 5,222 725 Litigation reserves 2,551 — 6,551 — Restructuring expenses — — — 112 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment — — — (4,753 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 4,665 — 29,382 — Non-operating income (1,724 ) (84 ) (1,919 ) (394 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 139,246 $ 129,035 $ 648,928 $ 436,067

Non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have been provided as comparable measures to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and to improve comparability of our results from period to period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share adjusted for after-tax items that impact the comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other pretax adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. Management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because these measures exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as assess performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board of Directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in its assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for the Company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and (e) to ensure compliance with restricted activities under the terms of our ABL credit facility and outstanding notes. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.