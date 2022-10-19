ChampionX Corporation’s UNBRIDLED® ESP Systems HIGH RISE™ Series Pump Earns ‘Best Production Technology Award’ at 2022 World Oil Awards

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation’s (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) UNBRIDLED® ESP Systems HIGH RISE™ series pump line was awarded Best Production Technology at the World Oil awards on October 13. The HIGH RISE series pumps are engineered to significantly improve electrical submersible pumping (ESP) system performance and longevity while also meaningfully reducing the carbon footprint of ESP operations.

“With the introduction of the new HIGH RISE series pump line, ChampionX has once again showed how our team is continuously improving artificial lift technologies and further solidifying our position as a leader in oil field innovations that deliver real value for our customers,” said Paul Mahoney, president of the Production & Automation Technologies business at ChampionX. “The HIGH RISE pumps provide operators with productivity enhancements, proven reliability, and a lower environmental footprint.”

This year more than 300 nominations were submitted from companies in more than a dozen countries around the world. Award winners were selected from the 97 finalists by the World Oil Awards advisory board as this year’s most groundbreaking industry developments.

HIGH RISE pumps feature the patented Oculus™ technology, which allows the pumps to achieve up to 33% greater lift per unit length of pump. Higher lift per stage means fewer components in the well and faster installs to minimize rig time. The HIGH RISE series pumps also covers an extended production range from 200 to 7,500 BPD.

With more than 200 installations since its introduction in early 2022, the HIGH RISE series pumps have a strong industry acceptance from multiple operators. The pumps have been successfully installed in the Permian basin and the Bakken.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX's expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-5751