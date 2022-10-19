Breckenridge Distillery Announces Ultimate Whiskey and Beer Collaboration With Breckenridge Brewery

Two Breckenridge Staples Launch Second Annual Buddy Pass, Limited-Edition Whiskey and Beer Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the ‘World’s Highest Distillery,’ and Breckenridge Brewery return this season for the second ever Buddy Pass, a unique barrel-exchange program to create a limited-edition Imperial Stout Cask Finish Whiskey and a Whiskey Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout Beer. After selling out last year’s inaugural limited release in Colorado, Buddy Pass has expanded nationwide, entering 10 new markets and will hit retailers starting Oct. 24.

Buddy Pass is a unique collaboration between two iconic Colorado brands that allows you to sip the best of barrel-aged beer and beer-aged whiskey. The collaboration begins with Breckenridge Brewery’s Imperial Oatmeal Stout beer aged in Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon barrels to imbue boozy flavors from the whiskey barrel. After the beer is sufficiently aged, the barrels are returned to Breckenridge Distillery where they are filled once again with the distillery’s award-winning whiskey and aged again for about a year.

Photo courtesy: Jessie Unruh, Breckenridge Distillery

The whiskey, Breckenridge Distillery’s Imperial Stout Cask Finish Whiskey, highlights notes from the Imperial Oatmeal Stout resulting in a 114.7 proof spirit dark and sultry with notes of cinnamon and oak and a light background of fresh orange zest and chocolate. Smooth abundant caramel and dark chocolate hit the palate first as a dry matured oak and bold cinnamon spice follow and ride out for a long dry, spicy finish. The whiskey has an ABV of 57.35% and an MSRP ranging from $49-$60, depending on the market.

The beer, Breckenridge Brewery’s barrel-aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout, is a quintessential “big beer.” With a velvety mouthfeel, this beer is meant to be sipped, not slammed. The Imperial Oatmeal Stout imparts notes of dark chocolate-covered cherries, espresso, and toffee; its time in the Breckenridge Distillery’s high-rye bourbon barrels imparts hints of caramel sweetness that take it to the next level.

Buddy Pass is a bold, boozy brew that is meant to be shared. The subsequent spirits and suds are a perfect marriage between the two treasured craft brands that both beer and whiskey lovers alike will enjoy.

Buddy Pass 2022 will be available in Colorado, Chicago, Southern California, Texas (Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio), New York City, South Florida, Upstate New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Atlanta, and the greater Washington D.C./Maryland/Delaware area. When both products are purchased together in the following markets, buyers can receive a $10 rebate: Southern Florida, Southern California, Arizona, Chicago, New Jersey, Maryland, and New York.



About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery” widely known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. As one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the U.S., Breckenridge Bourbon is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Gin and PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey received Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2021, Breckenridge Gin was named the World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com

Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery

Breckenridge Distillery is based in Breckenridge, Colorado, and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY).

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series. Visit www.breckbrew.com for more information.

