IsoPlexis to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 before market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health. Its platforms provide insights into how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, assisting researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Investor Contact
investors@isoplexis.com

Press Contact
press@isoplexis.com


