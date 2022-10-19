Kidoodle.TV® Features Its Top 10 Spooky Shows for Kids
Have no fear, these kid-friendly shows are the perfect way to set the Halloween mood and are available to watch for free now on Kidoodle.TV.
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Halloween coming soon, it can be difficult for families to find shows to enjoy together that are also suitable for everyone. Kidoodle.TV (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.) is proud to share the top 10 best shows perfect for the Halloween season that are just spooky enough for kids and enjoyable for the whole family.
- Ruby and Bonnie Halloween - Join Ruby, Bonnie, and their Greedy Granny as they go on fun adventures together. They play lots of silly games and dress up in crazy costumes.
- Pinkfong. Baby Shark's Halloween Specials: Happy Halloween, shark friends! Ready for some trick or treating? Let's get spooky with Baby Shark! Boo!
- Spine Chilling Stories: What's going bump in the night? Find out in this series, featuring all-new, original scary stories.
- Hoopla Halloween - It's that time of the year when the zombies and monsters come out. It's Halloween, kids — get the candy buckets out and let's hit the street to trick or treat.
- Kids Diana Show - Halloween - Meet Kids Diana Show: kid video superstar and everyone's dream best friend. With her brother, Roma, the sibling duo takes viewers along on all their family-friendly pretend play adventures, including dress-up, role play, and tons of silly scenarios that spark the imagination. The creative possibilities are endless with Diana: The Princess of Play.
- Toys and Colors - Halloween - Toys and Colors teaches kids life skills, letters, numbers, and more - all in a fun and family-friendly way. Join Wendy, Emma, and the whole Toys and Colors crew on all of their pretend-play adventures.
- SHK SuperHeroKids Halloween - A series of SuperHero Kid stories about Halloween, candy, and spooky challenges.
- Gigantosaurus Halloween - The daring adventures of four little dinos and one BIG Gigantosaurus. Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu are four young dinosaurs growing up in the Cretaceous period. Life is always an adventure: new volcanoes are popping up all the time, long-necked brachiosauruses and enormous triceratopses roam free, meteor showers light up the night sky, and the big bad Gigantosaurus reigns over it all.
- KidCity - Halloween - It's time for fun and games with the KidCity Family. Play along with DadCity, MomCity, Little Flash, and Ava as they do challenges, DIY projects, and play all sorts of kids' games that are fun for the whole family.
- Booba - Halloween - Check out Booba's Halloween celebrations in this Halloween special.
As families search for age-appropriate Halloween viewing options, parents can feel at ease knowing that every show on Kidoodle.TV's service has been screened and approved by a real human being, and not a computer algorithm.
"Celebrating this time of year is always very fun, not just for the children, but for us as well. This offering is a curation of the great content we know kids are excited to see this season," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer at A Parent Media Co. Inc.
Join the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming™ family on kidoodle.tv, or download the app and start watching for free today.
About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®
Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.
