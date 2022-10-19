Kidoodle.TV® Features Its Top 10 Spooky Shows for Kids

Have no fear, these kid-friendly shows are the perfect way to set the Halloween mood and are available to watch for free now on Kidoodle.TV.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Halloween coming soon, it can be difficult for families to find shows to enjoy together that are also suitable for everyone. Kidoodle.TV (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.) is proud to share the top 10 best shows perfect for the Halloween season that are just spooky enough for kids and enjoyable for the whole family.

As families search for age-appropriate Halloween viewing options, parents can feel at ease knowing that every show on Kidoodle.TV's service has been screened and approved by a real human being, and not a computer algorithm.

"Celebrating this time of year is always very fun, not just for the children, but for us as well. This offering is a curation of the great content we know kids are excited to see this season," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer at A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Join the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming™ family on kidoodle.tv, or download the app and start watching for free today.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.

