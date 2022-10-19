Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross Delivering Keynote Address at ARMI | BioFabUSA 2022 Fall Summit: Meeting in the Millyard

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that CEO Jeff Ross will be a keynote speaker at BioFabUSA’s 2022 Fall Summit from the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI).

Mr. Ross will be a keynote speaker at ARMI|BioFab’s 2022 Fall Summit: The Meeting in the Millyard on October 26th, 2022. The summit brings together biofabrication executives and top-decision industry makers developing life-saving cell, tissue, and organ therapies and the enabling technologies to manufacture and deliver these products at scale. Key focus areas will include objectives to create this cell, tissue and organ manufacturing industry and supporting ecosystem. Registration for the conference is available here.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

