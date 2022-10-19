The Rise In The Aging Population Is One Of The Major Drivers Of The Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The number of elderly people is expected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050, significantly impacting the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market growth.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing market consists of sales of API ingredients and related services. API’s are used to produce drugs that treat various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, rare genetic disorders, infections, metabolic disorders, cancers, respiratory diseases, and other diseases. An API is a chemical that is responsible for the pharmacological activity in the living body and that is used as a major basis for the preparation of drugs.

Reference to the Global Market Model, will evidence the rise in demand with the Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market anticipated to grow from $184.9 billion in 2021 to $195.1 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the market in the short-term is mainly due to pharmaceutical companies resuming their operations after the COVID-19 pandemic, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. Additionally, the ongoing rise in the number of elderly people will significantly impact market growth in the forecast period, with the market size projected to reach $248 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6%, continuing its trajectory to $330 billion by 2031 at a marginally reduced growth rate of just below 6%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pharmaceutical (API) manufacturing market, accounting for around 37% of the global market in 2021, with North America following in second position with around 30% of the global market. Asia-Pacific is also expected to show the fastest growth of any region, both in the period through 2026 and onwards to 2031. Africa was the smallest region in the pharmaceutical (API) manufacturing market. By individual country, the USA had the largest share of the global market, accounting for around 27%, with China second at 19%. China is also forecast to show the most growth in the period 2021 to 2026 with a CAGR of 6.7%, with India following closely behind with an anticipated CAGR of 6.5%.

The various API types include chemical APIs, which account for around 72% of the market, and biological APIs, accounting for the remaining 18% of the market. Chemical APIs are chemically synthesized substances, or a mixture of substances, intended to be used as the active ingredient in the manufacture of a drug or drug product. Chemical APIs, or synthetic chemical APIs, are generally organic compounds with a low molecular weight, also known as small molecules, that are capable of modulating biochemical processes to treat or prevent diseases. Biological APIs is synthesized by living systems to yield active components of a drug or drug product (tablet, capsule, cream, injectable) that produce the intended effects. Biological APIs are more complicated than small-molecule APIs, involving both the sophisticated culture and fermentation of microorganisms as well as chemical compounds and processes. As a result, minor alterations in the biological synthesis can alter the chemical structure of the resulting API. Therefore, biological APIs are defined by their degree of similarity to a reference molecule. Both chemical and biological API’s are used to produce innovative drugs which are available both by generic prescription and as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

In terms of tends, many companies are using modern technologies such as process control and powder handling to optimize API manufacturing. These technologies include advances in Lyophilization i.e. a freeze-drying process, which is a low-temperature dehydration process which involves freezing the product, lowering its pressure and then removing the ice formed. Recent innovations include an automatic loading and unloading system for freeze dryers to manufacture hazardous products. The system uses a linear magnetic driving mechanism which functions without racks and belts to reduce particle generation and this improves the hygiene in API manufacturing.

