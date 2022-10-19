Cell Therapy Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the cell therapy market share is predicted to grow from $9.02 billion in 2021 to $10.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cell therapy market is expected to reach $19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.50%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market

Cell Therapy Market Trends

Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in October 2021, Takeda, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics, a US-based company that offers cell therapies, to speed up the development of allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumours. Furthermore, in November 2020, Sanofi, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Kiadis, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, to boost cell therapy market analysis which is used to develop treatments for life-threatening diseases.

Overview Of The Cell Therapy Market

The cell therapy market consists of sales of cell therapy and related services. Cell therapy (CT) helps repair or replace damaged tissues and cells. A variety of cells are used for the treatment of diseases including skeletal muscle stem cells, hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSC), lymphocytes, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells.

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technique: Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Vaccine, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Fibroblast Cell Therapy, Chondrocyte Cell Therapy

• By Therapy Type: Allogeneic Therapies, Autologous Therapies

• By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Others

• By Geography: The global cell therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Fibrocell Science Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. and AlloCure.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cell therapy market.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC