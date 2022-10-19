Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022”, the therapeutic proteins market share is predicted to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The therapeutic proteins market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.10%. Advanced technologies for protein-based drug development drive the therapeutic proteins market.

Key Trends In The Therapeutic Proteins Market

Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are popular in the protein therapeutic market trends segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer and immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are a dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies. Cell-based expression systems such as the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with the latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In the last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.

Overview Of The Therapeutic Proteins Market

The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone

• By Application: Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Others

• By Function: Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity, Special Targeting Activity, Vaccines, Protein Diagnostics

• By Geography: The global therapeutic proteins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi.

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of therapeutic proteins global market. The therapeutic proteins global market research report analyzes therapeutic proteins global market size, therapeutic proteins global market growth drivers, therapeutic proteins global market segments, therapeutic proteins global market major players, therapeutic proteins global market growth across geographies, and therapeutic proteins market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

