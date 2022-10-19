We listened your feedback for Transdermal and Microneedle Drug Delivery Conference

SAE Media Group reports: In 2023 the conference has built upon and improved on speakers and topics based on customer feedback

LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group’s Transdermal and Microneedle Drug Delivery conference returns to London for the 2nd year on 23 – 24 January 2023 and will focus on exploring the advances in microneedle diagnostics through case studies and real-world examples, whilst engaging in modern strategies for topical and transdermal drug delivery.

Vaccine delivery will be a significant aspect of this year’s agenda with a focus on microneedle delivery technologies as a mode for vaccine delivery, in the pursuit to increase vaccine stability and accessibility.

An outlook of the transdermal space will also be reviewed, including future directions and next steps required to advance the current field and accelerate access for patients and end users.

Find out more about the key topics discussed online at: www.transdermal-microneedle-delivery.co.uk/PR2ein and register soon to SAVE £200 until 31 October 2022!

The two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with CEO’s, Senior Vice presidents, Directors of Delivery Technologies, Heads of Product Development and many more.

Delegates attending will have the opportunity to:

Engage with senior industry opinion leaders presenting their experiences and case studies in innovative device design and advanced drug product formulation

Gain insights from notified body and competent authority representatives addressing key regulatory requirements

Understand how to optimize your lifecycle management strategy for a commercially successful device

Explore and benchmark against industry advances in device design through case studies and real-world examples

To view the full agenda and speaker line-up please visit the website at: www.transdermal-microneedle-delivery.co.uk/PR2ein and grab your discounted ticket soon!

Contact Information:

For Sponsorship Packages Please Contact Daniele Moreschi on +44 (0)20 7827 6050 Or dmoreschi@smi-online.co.uk

For Delegate Enquiries, Contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6136 Or jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries contact Richard Jones on +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or rjones@smi-online.co.uk

Transdermal and Microneedle Drug Delivery conference

24 - 24 January 2023

London, UK

www.transdermal-microneedle-delivery.co.uk/PR2ein

@SAEMGPharma

#SAETransdermal



------------END -------------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

