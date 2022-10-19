3D Printing Powder Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in Demand for 3D printing in different industries and Reduce Supply Chain Cost with Additive Manufacturing driving 3D Printing Powder Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the 3D printing powder market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion by 2021, after growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2022-2027. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is done using the powdered form of the material by the printers. These powdered amorphous materials are used as inks for creating the 3D objects. The process of 3D printing is done by depositing the fine layer of powder and is based on a design cross-section that is selected and put through the laser exposer where the particle melts and sinter together. 3D printing can be done in a variety of ways, but the most common is Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM). Engineers and manufacturers in a variety of industries rely on selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing to create sturdy, functional items. A different process is used for 3D powder printing. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage of 3D printing powder in various sectors like, automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, dental, consumer products and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/3d-Printing-Powder-Market-Research-500470



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 3D printing powder market highlights the following areas -

Asia Pacific dominates the 3D Printing Powder Market owing to rapid increase in medical sector and in several applications in aerospace and automobiles.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in 3D Printing Powder Market and their specific segmented revenue.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500470



Segmental Analysis:

3D Printing Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Type of Powder: Metal Powder held the largest share of 42% in the 3D Printing Powder Market in 2021. Metal powders are the primary base material for most 3D printing.

3D Printing Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Process: Selective Laser Melting/ Direct Metal Laser Sintering process held the largest share of 36% in the 3D Printing Powder Market in 2021. In this process there is no requirement of different metal binder and phases. The growth in the process is because it is less time consuming and the elimination of cost treatment for debinding, post sintering and in-filtration.

3D Printing Powder Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry: Aerospace held the largest share in the 3D Printing Powder Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The rise in automobile and aerospace industry is due to the use of 3D printing powder in different components like engine, carriers, rotor blades, corrosion resistant components and many others. With the growing aerospace industry and its demand for 3D printing powder particularly in the regions of North America and Europe.

3D Printing Powder Market Segment Analysis - Geography: Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the 3D Printing Powder Market in the year 2021 with a market share of up to 42%, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing automobile markets globally.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D printing powder industry are -

1. Arkema

2. Sandvik AB

3. BASF SE

4. Evonik Industries

5. GKN Plc.



Click on the following link to buy the 3D printing powder market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500470



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Report:

3D Printing Materials Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/186/3d-printing-materials-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

