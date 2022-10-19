Catheters Market Size Expected to Reach US$33.12 Billion with CAGR of 8.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications of Catheters are Projected to Drive the Growth of Catheters Market:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catheters Market size is estimated to reach $33.12 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Catheters are thin tubes prepared from medical-grade materials that handle an extensive series of functions. Catheters are medical devices that can be introduced in the body to treat ailments or carry out a surgical procedure. By altering the material or adapting the way, Catheters are manufactured. It is feasible to custom-make Catheters for cardiovascular, urological, gastrointestinal, neurovascular and ophthalmic applications. The process of introducing a catheter is "catheterization". Syringes and needles are utilized for administering numerous liquids and removing liquids from patients. Urinary Catheters are utilized to treat patients with urinary incontinence, urinary retention or other urological ailments. The increasing count of patient admissions and the technological advancements involving Catheters like urinary Catheters during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive the Catheters Market. The surging application of minimally-invasive procedures and the heightening demand for antimicrobial catheters are set to propel the growth of the Catheters Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Catheters Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Catheters Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring government backing for medical devices like urinary catheters in countries like the U.S. in the North American region.

Catheters Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of cardiovascular, neurology and urology ailments requiring application of cardiac catheters and urinary catheters across the world. However, the surging count of entrants in the domestic market causes the quality of catheter devices to decline owing to manufacturers utilizing cheap and substandard raw material to manufacture the product at reduced price and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Catheters Market.

Catheters Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Catheters Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Catheters Market Segment Analysis - By Product: The Catheters Market based on product can be further segmented into Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters and Others. The Urology Catheters Segment held the largest Catheters Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of urinary catheters by soaring count of patients encountering difficulties in passing urine. Syringes and needles are utilized for administering numerous liquids and withdrawing liquids from patients. Furthermore, the Cardiovascular Catheters segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of cardiovascular ailments resulting in extensive application of interventional cardiac procedures and vascular catheters.

Catheters Market Segment Analysis - By End User: The Catheters Market based on end user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities and Others. The Hospitals Segment held the largest Catheters Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the boost in the count of hospital admissions and an upswing in surgical procedures requiring application of syringes, needles, urinary catheters and vascular catheters worldwide. Furthermore, the Long Term Care Facilities segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to a significant percentage of residents utilizing chronic urinary catheters with catheters typically being applied for urinary retention, incontinence control, wound management and patient comfort.

Catheters Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Catheters Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Catheters Market) held the largest Catheters Market share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging count of surgeries requiring the application of urinary catheters and vascular catheters in the North American region. Syringes and needles are devices utilized to introduce or eliminate liquids from the body.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the catheters industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Coloplast

4. Medtronic Plc

5. Hollister

