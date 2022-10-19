Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022”, the antisense & rnai therapeutics market size is predicted to grow from $1.32 billion in 2021 to $1.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.80%. The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market growth.

Key Trends In The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. This trend has been increasing over recent years.

Overview Of The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics find their application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA

• By Route of Administration: Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods

• By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others

• By Geography: The global antisense & rnai therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics and Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an antisense & rnai therapeutics market forecast, analyzes antisense & rnai therapeutics global market size, antisense & rnai therapeutics market growth drivers, antisense & rnai therapeutics global market segments, antisense & rnai therapeutics global market major players, antisense & rnai therapeutics global market growth across geographies, and antisense & rnai therapeutics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The antisense & rnai therapeutics market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



