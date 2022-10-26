Structural Health Monitoring Market to Grow by a CAGR of ~15% During 2022 – 2031

Structural Health Monitoring Market

The structural health monitoring market is estimated to garner remarkable revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~15% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Structural Health Monitoring Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers a detailed overview of the global structural health monitoring market in terms of market segmentation by product type, technology, end-user industry, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, and supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion of current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global structural health monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% by acquiring remarkable revenue during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Structural Health Monitoring refers to a system that provides measurement and analysis of manufacturing and construction procedures. Factors such as, the growing automotive and construction industry, the constant demand for the repairing of infrastructure and automated maintenance, and escalating aircraft manufacturing, are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the global construction industry is estimated to reach about 14 U.S. trillion dollars over the forecast period.For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/structural-health-monitoring-market/173 Additionally, the global structural health monitoring market, by end-user industry, is segmented into aerospace & defense, civil infrastructure, mining, and electricity. Out of these sub-segments, the civil infrastructure segment is estimated to acquire the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is accounted to the increasing construction of various structures such as, stadiums, dams, tunnels, and others.Furthermore, by region, the global structural health monitoring market is forked into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market is projected to grow at a significant pace in the North America region over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is accounted to factors such as, increasing government initiatives over civil infrastructure, a substantial number of aging structures, and others. A report provided by Report Card for America’s Infrastructure stated that 46,154 bridges out of 617,000 in the USA are structurally deficient while 42% out of the total number of bridges are almost 50 years old.The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook, etc. have also been covered and displayed in the research report.Escalating to Aircraft Manufacturing to Hike the Growth of the MarketGlobal airplane manufacturing in 2021 was valued at about 400 U.S. billion dollars.Airplane manufacturing is a critical procedure that requires well-organized methods. A notable amount of concern is given to the robustness of the aircraft to improve safety and prevent any incidents. Therefore, structural health monitoring is utilized to perform noncorrosive inspections, to assess the structural condition of the aircraft. However, critical procedures of installation and requirements for high initial investment are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global structural health monitoring market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players in the global structural health monitoring market which includes company profiling of National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc., Kinemetrics Inc., Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Brüel & Kjaer GmbH, Acellent Technologies, Inc., Nova Metrix LLC, Strainstall UK Ltd, Arconic Corporation, and CAV System Ltd. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global structural health monitoring market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching for possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 