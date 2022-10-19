Catechin Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2030

Catechin Market

Fruits segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary drivers of growth in this Catechin market are an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in catechin manufacturing, and a rapid growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of catechin products is a significant factor that is expected to limit market growth to some extent.

The global catechin market size was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Catechin is a flavonoid-related organic compound. The most common sources are tea leaves, broad beans, apricots, black grapes, strawberries, cherries, and berries. They are widely used in the cosmetics industry to manufacture skin and hair care products. They are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a wide range of diseases.

The surge in demand for natural and organic products, rise in health awareness, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, rising demand for functional food & beverages, and growing applications of catechin in diverse sectors are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the catechin market.

Catechin is increasingly being used in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and food & beverages due to the numerous health benefits of consuming this organic compound. Catechins are being used to broaden the product offerings of companies in these end-user segments. As a result, increased product launches containing catechins are anticipated to increase market sales. These catechin market trends is expected to help the market grow.

The key players in the global catechin market include Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Botaniex Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Indena, INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., Infré SA, and Taiyo International.

Key findings of the study

By region, North America was the highest contributor with $715.8 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $963.1 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.

By source, the tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $10,583.1 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,790.0 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

By type, the epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $9,042.9 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12,687.7 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the pharmaceuticals segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,871.8 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,157.9 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

