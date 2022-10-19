Digital Publishing Market Size, Share & Forecast [2029] | Global Industry Growth Rate, Key Players, Type & Application, Expansion Plans, Recent Developments, Revenue, Challenges, Restraints Analysis

Companies Profiled in the Global Digital Publishing Market Are Adobe, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Comcast, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Xerox Corp.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital publishing market size is set to gain traction due to the increasing digitization of books and educational information. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Digital Publishing Market Share, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 had a substantial impact on the global market

COVID-19 had a substantial impact on traditional printed books. The governments of various countries imposed a lockdown, resulting in the closure of many publishing houses and bookstores. During this time, readers spent the majority of their time reading e-books. During the lockdown, physical book sales in India fell by 80%, while e-book sales nearly doubled. Previously, pre-COVID-19 e-books were popular among millennials; however, post-COVID-19 ebook demand has increased significantly among all end-users and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.





Drivers & Restraints -

The Growing Popularity of Ebooks to Augment Market Growth

With the introduction of smart electronic devices over the years, information content and media, such as e-books, have been published on digital platforms. E-books have grown in popularity among end users all over the world in recent years. As a result, many digital publishing vendors have created a dedicated application platform where users can access a large number of e-books to read on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. As a result of this factor, demand for reading e-books is increasing, which is expected to propel market growth. However, excessive internet usage may hamper the digital publishing market growth

Regional Insights -

North America to Hold a Sizeable Share of the Global Market

North America is expected to have the largest digital publishing market share in the global market. The growing demand for improved digital publications is expected to drive the digital publishing market in this region. The presence of major market players such as Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., and others involved in the partnership, acquisitions, development of new products, and product enhancements foster the market growth in this region.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly. Growing digitization and e-book and magazine adoption in India, Singapore, South Korea, and other countries is expected to drive rapid market growth in this region. Furthermore, the presence of a sufficient number of market vendors is driving the demand for e-books in the region.

Market Segmentation -

On the basis of type, the market is divided into text content, video content, and audio content. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into smartphones, laptops, PCs, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM), legal and business, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.





































Segmentation: By Type Text Content

Video Content

Audio Content By Application Smartphones

Laptops

PCs

Others By End-User Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM)

Legal and Business

Others By Geography North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Poland, Hungary, Turkey, Spain, Czech Republic, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)





Report Coverage -

The report covers a detailed analysis of the digital publishing industry. The report comprises information on the restraining and driving factors inclusive of the growth opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Furthermore, it comprises data on the cumulative COVID-19 impact coupled with strategies employed by prominent players in the market.





Competitive Landscape -

Amazon.com Inc. to Acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In May 2021, Amazon.com Inc. purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a media company based in California, USA. This acquisition cost approximately USD 9 billion, and Amazon.com Inc. intends to expand its digital platform and customer base.

Furthermore, Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Comcast Inc., and others are forming strategic alliances and collaborations to expand their businesses. To accelerate market growth, market players are focusing on new product launches and product enhancements to existing products.

Notable Industry Development

December 2018: Comcast Inc. collaborated with Blockgraph, a television advertising firm based in New York, USA. Comcast Inc. launched a new platform with a secure way to use data and share information for advanced television advertising through this collaboration.





