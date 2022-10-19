Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is all set to breach US$ 84.1 Bn mark by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 20%. Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Easy Accessibility to High-speed Data Networks Driving CDN Market Growth in North America. China is a major, fast-growing market for content delivery networks. Increasing online users, rising interest of consumers in OTT platforms, and growing demand from the online gaming industry are driving CDN market growth

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content delivery network (CDN) market stands at US$ 19.6 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 84.1 Bn by the year 2030 at a stellar CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2030.



Content delivery networks are inevitable in media and entertainment vertical. Online streaming, along with website content solutions, are giving impetus. It’s interesting to know that content delivery networks contributed for 27.5% of the overall network services market in the year 2021.

Content delivery networks deliver data on internet to users at a faster rate. Also, there are numerous e-Commerce vendors present in the market, which would accelerate the content delivery network (CDN) market in the forecast period.

Additionally, the services and solutions are revolving around cloud computing, which helping the key market participants to transfer as well as retrieve their data, that too, at a reasonable rate.

Also, the ongoing trend of consumers’ showing inclination towards consumption of audio and video content on internet is expected to keep the cash registers ringing for content delivery network (CDN) market going forward.

The millennials are more into VOD (video-on-demand) and OTT platforms, as far as entertainment is concerned. The e-Learning vertical is also in continuous need of upgradations regarding content. Software-as-a-Service content delivery network offerings are likely to translate into higher demand for CDN. These factors would continue to keep the hopes high for content delivery network (CDN) market in the years to come.

NFV (Network Function Virtualization) and SDN (Software-defined Networking), which claim to render higher performance without the need of complexities in infrastructure, are expected to keep up the momentum with respect to content delivery network (CDN) market.

Online gaming is another sector gaining popularity in the present scenario. They are heavily investing in content delivery networks for ascertaining better users’ experience. CDN thus makes it easy to locate necessary patches and files, thereby enhancing pre-gaming process. This could also avoid server crashes.

It has been observed that companies are not able to have a smooth ride owing to network allotment and bandwidth, especially in the far-flung areas. The biggest roadblock in these areas is that of debt payments. With CDN in place, this roadblock could subside.

Hybrid content delivery network is in the offing; through which one could access content from anywhere, any device, that too, with an exceptional content loading speed. It should be noted that disbursed nodes with hybrid strategy do well irrespective of placement of internet server. Several organizations are into deployment of content delivery network of their own, thereby doing away with third-party CDN services.

At the same time, the fact that peer-to-peer CDN’s instability could hamper the CDN market can’t be ignored. A full-fledged decentralized protocol is needed, which helps in monitoring and preventing algorithm from errors. It’s actually tough to have such a protocol. Besides, misuse of data/information could expose the content to cyber-attacks and viral attacks. Future Market Insights has, through its market study entitled “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market”, has entailed these facts with insights.

Key Takeaways from Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

North America holds more than 30% of the market share due to an ever-increasing popularity of 4K videos in the US.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the content delivery network (CDN) market with China being the torchbearer.

With various organizations preferring to share live or recorded videos through their web pages for widening their reach, the scope for content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to increase manifold in the forecast period.



“With more number of organizations and consumers opting for hybrid work model, there is an ample of scope for the growth of content delivery network (CDN) market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Snapshot

CloudFlare Inc., of late, announced partnership with Internet Archive with the objective of enhancing the RI (reliability index) of website operations of the publishers, which would consist of even the users not availing CloudFlare services.

Limelight Networks, Inc., in December 2021, did announce that GraphQL functionality was available for Layer0 via Limelight web application CDN. This functionality has broadened Limelight’s presence in web application content delivery network market, for web builders, in particular.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the content delivery network (CDN) market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2030.

The research study is based on service (designing, testing, and deployment, software-as-a-service (bundled suites, individual modules (digital rights management, CDN delivery, CDN analytics & monitoring, transparent caching, and likewise), managed services, and consulting services), by application (media distribution/delivery, software distribution/delivery, website caching, and likewise), by vertical (media & entertainment, e-Commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, advertisement, and likewise), and by service provider (telecom CDNs, conventional CDNs, and others).

Content Delivery Network Industry Survey By Category

Content Delivery Network Market by Service:

Designing, Testing, and Deployment

Software-as-a-Service Bundled Suites Individual Modules Digital Rights Management CDN Delivery CDN Analytics & Monitoring Transparent Caching Others

Managed Services

Consulting Services





Content Delivery Network Market by Application:

Media Distribution/Delivery

Software Distribution/Delivery

Website Caching

Others

Content Delivery Network Market by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

e-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Advertisement

Others





Content Delivery Network Market by Service Provider:

Telecom CDNs

Conventional CDNs

Others





Content Delivery Network Market by Region:

North America Content Delivery Network Market

Latin America Content Delivery Network Market

Europe Content Delivery Network Market

East Asia Content Delivery Network Market

South Asia & Pacific Content Delivery Network Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Content Delivery Network Market

