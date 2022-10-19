Insights Into The Global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022”, the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market size is predicted to grow from $7.37 billion in 2021 to $7.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market analysis shows that the market is expected to reach $9.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.40%. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3466&type=smp

Key Trends In The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market

As per the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market, the increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is another key factor driving the growth of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market. The prophylaxis with G-CSF decreases the occurrence of febrile neutropenia (FN), allowing patients to receive and stay on myelosuppressive chemotherapy. The current use of G-CSF prophylaxis offers significant benefits including reducing incidents of febrile neutropenia by 3.3 million and cases of chemotherapy reduced dosage intensity by less than 85%, over the next 10 years. Therefore, the increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is expected to drive the growth of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market.

Overview Of The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market

The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market consists of sales of G-CSF drugs and related services. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor is a drug used to treat neutropenia, a disorder in which there is a lower-than-average number of white blood cells, caused by certain forms of chemotherapy.

Learn more on the global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/g-csf-global-market-report

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lenograstim (Granocyte), Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Accofil), Long Acting (Pegylated) Filgrastim (Pegfilgrastim, Neulasta, Pelmeg, Ziextenco), Lipegfilgrastim (Lonquex)

• By Application: Oncological Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Chronic And Autoimmune Disorders, Others

• By Product: Tablet, Capsule, Others

• By Geography: The global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BioCad, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Stada Arzneimittel, Dong-A Socio Group, Amgen, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Celltrion Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market. The market report analyzes G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market size, G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market growth drivers, G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market segments, G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market major players, G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market growth across geographies, and G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-global-market-report

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get in touch with us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC