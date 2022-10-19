Insights Into The Global Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022”, the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market size is predicted to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is expected to reach $18.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.60%. The patent expiry of branded drugs allows biosimilars to enter the market.

Key Trends In The Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Market

The brand versions of biosimilar drugs are of high costs, which are now being replaced with biosimilar versions upon their patent’s expiry. The cost of branded biological drugs almost doubled in recent years, leading to increased adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market. For instance, the cost of Humira, the top-selling drug, increased to more than $72,000 in 2020. The shift to low-cost biosimilar drugs is mainly because there are no clinically relevant differences in safety and efficacy between the biosimilars and originator biologics. The Danish health care system switched almost entirely to adalimumab biosimilars after the patent on the original adalimumab product, Humira, expired in October 2018. The switch to biosimilars led to an 82% decrease in costs for the medication, making adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market trends more popular.

Overview Of The Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Market

The adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market consists of sales of adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilar drugs by the companies that manufacture these biosimilars. Adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilar molecules are bioequivalent to original reference molecules such as Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel, respectively.

Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Adalimumab Biosimilars (Exemptia, Mabura, Hyrimoz, Hadlima, Abrilada, Others), Infliximab Biosimilars (Inflectra, Renflexis, Ixifi, Avsola), Cipleumab (Erelzi, Eticovo)

• By Application: Crohn’S Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Zydus Cadila, Sandoz (Novartis), Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Celltrion, Mylan, Hetero Drugs Ltd and Glenmark pharmaceuticals.

Adalimumab, Infliximab, and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept biosimilars global market.



