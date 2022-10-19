Minocycline Hydrochloride Market Size to Boost US$18.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR 2.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in different Medical Applications of Minocycline Hydrochloride Driving the growth of Minocycline Hydrochloride Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the minocycline hydrochloride market size is forecast to reach US$18.8 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2027. Minocycline Hydrochloride is a tetracycline antibiotics drug that is used to treat variety of bacterial infection. Minocycline HCL (hydrochloride) is a tetracycline antibiotic. It stops the growth of bacteria and cures acne. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage minocycline hydrochloride for the treatment of infection on skin, respiratory tract, gallbladder, urinary tract, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Asia Pacific dominates the Minocycline Hydrochloride Market owing to rapid increase in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical drugs in the region.

Segmental Analysis:

Minocycline Hydrochloride Market Segment Analysis - By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade held the largest share of 56% in the Minocycline Hydrochloride Market in 2021. The pharmaceutical grade is the manufacturing process used in the production of drug.

Minocycline Hydrochloride Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Minocycline Hydrochloride Tablet held the largest share of 38% in the Minocycline Hydrochloride Market in 2021. The rise in minocycline hydrochloride is due to the rise in the bacterial infections.

Minocycline Hydrochloride Market Segment Analysis - Geography: Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Minocycline Hydrochloride Market in the year 2021, with a market share of 37% followed by North America and Europe.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the minocycline hydrochloride industry are -

1. Hovione FarmaCiencia SA

2. Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

3. Shanghai Yijing Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.,

4. Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

5. Enaltec Labs Pvt. Ltd.



