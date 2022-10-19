Obesity Management Market Share Worth US$59 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing prevalence of obesity and related disease creates awareness in consumers and drive Obesity Management Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obesity Management Market Size is estimated to reach $59 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Obesity management is the practice to maintain a healthy weight using lifestyle changes, medication, or surgery. Owing to a sedentary lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy food, people become more obese. Increased obesity leads to high risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders, resulting in approximately 3 million deaths worldwide each year, as per a research paper published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Additionally, various new products launched in the market, expansion, acquisition, and growing expenditure on research and developments by key market players assist the growth of obesity management industry. For instance, In April 2022, Atkins, a nutritional snacking brand that is part of The Simply Good Foods Company launched ready-to-drink shakes in a Tetra Pak® carton that uses 78 percent renewable, plant-based materials. Such increasing concern about weight management and growing demand for products fuel the growth of the Obesity Management Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing number of obesity and chronic disease along with growing awareness about risk factors related to obesity assist growth of the Obesity Management Market Size in this region.

The Obesity Management Market is predicted to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity and rising risk of obesity related disease. However, the high price of a low-calorie diet and the risk of infection after surgery may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Obesity Management Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Obesity Management Market Segment Analysis- By Diet: The Obesity Management Market based on diet can be further segmented into Meals (Meal Replacements, Low-calorie sweeteners, Low-calorie Food, Organic Food), Beverages (Diet Soft Drinks, Herbal Tea, Slimming Water, Other Low- calorie beverages), Supplements (Protein, Fiber, Green Tea Extract, Conjugated Linolenic Acid), and Others. The Beverages segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. However, Meal is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027. A person who wants to reduce weight is more conscious about their diet and calorie intake. People who have undergone bariatric surgeries such as gastric bypass surgery, Duodenal Switch Surgery, and others; or taking medicines like Lorcaserin, Orlistat, Naltrexone, and others get advise to take a specialized diet.

Obesity Management Market Segment Analysis- By Service: Obesity Management Market based on service can be further segmented into Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consulting Services, and Online Weight Loss Programs. This is result of the growing awareness among peoples especially adults about a healthy lifestyle. According to fitness industry review, the world approximately holds over 2,00,000 health and fitness clubs with the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom having the highest number of fitness club memberships in the year 2020. Such an increasing trend of fitness and growing number of fitness centers around the world fuel growth of the Obesity Management Market Share. However, Online Weight Loss Program is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Obesity Management Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: The Obesity Management Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 40% in the year 2021. This is the result of increasing number of obese population and rising awareness about obesity related risk factors in this region. According to Trust for America’s Health in 16 states adult obesity rates are found above 35%.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the obesity management industry are -

1. Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

2. Herbalife Ltd.

3. Kellogg Company

4. Ethicon, Inc.

5. Allergan Inc

