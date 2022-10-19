Insights Into The Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. Reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the oligonucleotide therapy market share is predicted to grow from $0.98 billion in 2021 to $1.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The oligonucleotide therapy global market is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market

The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy global market are investing in oligonucleotide therapy market research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects. It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.

Overview Of The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market

The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy-related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products. Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Others

By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes.

By Geography: The global oligonucleotide therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an oligonucleotide therapy market forecast analyzes oligonucleotide therapy global market size, oligonucleotide therapy market growth drivers, oligonucleotide therapy market segments, oligonucleotide therapy global market major players, oligonucleotide therapy global market growth across geographies, and oligonucleotide therapy global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

