Insights Into The Global Anticoagulants Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2022”, the anticoagulants market is expected to grow from $32.09 billion in 2020 to $36.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The anticoagulants market is expected to reach $51.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The increasing cardiovascular diseases are a key factor driving the growth of the anticoagulants market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Anticoagulants Market

The ongoing clinical trials of anticoagulant treatments for COVID-19 are shaping the anticoagulants market. Major companies operating in the anticoagulants sector are concentrating on establishing clinical trials of anticoagulant medications to lower the risk of COVID-19-related blood clotting in adults.

Overview Of The Anticoagulants Market

The anticoagulants global market consists of sales of anticoagulants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anticoagulant drugs which keep blood vessels open and prevent the formation of blood clots. Anticoagulants are referred to as blood thinners, but they do not thin the blood, instead, they avoid or minimize clots or thrombi.

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin And LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, Others

• By Route Of Administration: Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Application: Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation Or Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease, Others

• By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Others

• By Geography: The global anticoagulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Mylan, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka, Leo Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd, and Amphastar Pharmaceutica.

