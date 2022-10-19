Immunosuppressants Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2022”, the immunosuppressants market size is predicted to grow from $16.54 billion in 2021 to $19.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The immunosuppressant market is expected to reach $34.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.90%. The surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplant and liver transplant due to the rise in incidences of organ failure is the major factor driving the immunosuppressant market growth.

Key Trends In The Immunosuppressants Market

The phenotypic personalized medicine or PPM or a hybrid of artificial intelligence and physician intervention is a new approach to overcome the issues with immunosuppressants. For instance, Tacrolimus is the most widely used immunosuppressant for patients who are undergoing organ transplantation. When the patient is in the hospital, Tacrolimus immunosuppressant levels must be checked regularly and changed frequently. PPM approach that is based on a computational platform is used to overcome this concern. The inputs from the computational platform-based PPM approach includes the past response of the patient to the dose of the drug and other drugs that are being taken, and current data on liver and kidney. Using PPM, the physician can identify the optimal drug and dose combination from various possibilities. Therefore, it is believed that artificial intelligence is leading the way to not only more personalized and effective drug dosing but also enhancing physicians’ decision-making capabilities by providing clinical data rather than predicted responses.

Overview Of The Immunosuppressants Market

The immunosuppressant market consists of sales of immunosuppressants or anti-rejection drugs generated by companies manufacturing immunosuppressant drugs. Immunosuppressants are medicinal substances that prevent or inhibit activity in the immune system. Immunosuppressive drugs are mainly used in organ transplantation procedures and also in the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and others.

Immunosuppressants market segmentation

• By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Calcineurin Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Anti-Proliferative Agents, Others

• By Indication: Organ Transplantation, Autoimmune Disorders, Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global immunosuppressants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan Laboratories Inc, Pfizer, Novartis, Novartis AG, and Sanofi S.A.

