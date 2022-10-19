Global Clinical Nutrition Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022”, the clinical nutrition market size is predicted to grow from $44.77 billion in 2021 to $48.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The clinical nutrition market is expected to reach $64.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.20%. The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical nutrition market.

Key Trends In The Clinical Nutrition Market

Major players operating in the industry are undergoing strategic initiatives such as increasing production capacity and expanding global presence. For instance, in May 2020, ESI Nutrition, a division of the dairy cooperative Laita, announced a new production line that is fully operational at the Ploudaniel's facility and is the first commercial plant. ESI Nutrition also wanted to expand the range of formats available to its customers and released two new bottle sizes: 70ml and 90ml, smaller than the existing options. The new bottles are compact and perfect for ESI Nutrition’s flagship product “nourettes”, which are liquid infant formula pre-packaged in ready-to-use baby bottles with a dedicated screw top and adapted teat, handed out in maternity wards. These are designed ergonomically to be easier to manage and are also transparent, to keep a track of the consumption level.

Overview Of The Clinical Nutrition Market

The clinical nutrition market consists of sales of clinical nutrition interventions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce nutritional products that are used in the treatment of diseases related to malnutrition, restoring body tissue, and boosting energy and immunity in the body. Clinical nutrition helps in keeping the patient healthy by providing the required amount of nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Enteral, Parenteral

• By Application: Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Others

• By End User: Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric

• By Geography: The global clinical nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé SA, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company Plc, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of clinical nutrition market, analyzing clinical nutrition global market size, clinical nutrition global market growth drivers, clinical nutrition global market segments, clinical nutrition global market major players, clinical nutrition global market growth across geographies, and clinical nutrition global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/