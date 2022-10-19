Packaging automation solutions Market: Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast By 2031

Packaging Automation Solutions Market 2031

rise in industries using this solution including food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce & logistics industry, chemicals, automotive.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging automation solutions market was valued at $33,866 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $58,010 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The global Packaging automation solutions market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study

rise in industries using this solution including food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce & logistics industry, chemicals, automotive, and others. Moreover, use of automated solutions helps fast paced, increased, and enhanced productivity, thereby leading to market growth.

The demand for global packaging automation solutions industry is driven by increase in rate of industrialization & manufacturing activities due to growing population, reduction in the labor cost as automated packaging requires less manual inputs,

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Packaging automation solutions market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By Type

• Automated Packagers

• Packaging Robots

• Automated Conveyors

By Application

• Labeling

• Capping

• Palletizing

• Wrapping

• Form Filling & Sealing (FFS)

• Others

By End-User Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• Automotive

• E-commerce & Logistics

• Chemicals



Key Market Players

• Rockwell Automation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

• BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG

• Siemens AG

• Swisslog Holding AG

• Brenton

• PakTech

• SATO Holdings

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Packaging automation solutions market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Packaging automation solutions market opportunities.

• The global Packaging automation solutions market study offers insightful data on several factors such as social, environmental, political, and others that can influence Packaging automation solutions market growth.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the Packaging automation solutions market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Major market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Packaging automation solutions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

