Ceramic Balls Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Ceramic Balls are widely utilized in the aerospace industry, which drives the Ceramic Balls Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the ceramic balls market size is estimated to reach US$788.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Its widespread application in a variety of end-use industries, including automotive, chemical and aerospace, is expected to further boost the market growth. Ceramic balls are also lightweight, which is important for the latest technology manufacturing processes in the aerospace industry, driving the market growth of ceramic balls in the aerospace industry. The COVID-19 pandemic majorly impacted the Ceramic Balls Market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as aerospace, electrical & electronics and others, the Ceramic Balls Market size is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the ceramic balls market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the Ceramic Balls Market size. The increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, aerospace and chemical is the main factor driving the region's growth.

Increased demand for lightweight electric vehicles is expected to contribute to the rising demand for Ceramic Balls Market.

The expansion of the aerospace industry, in conjunction with the use of Ceramic Balls in multi-functional and high-performance parts, drives the market growth of the Ceramic Balls Market.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices and higher manufacturing costs would hamper the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

Ceramic Balls Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Alumina-based Ceramic Balls held a significant share in the Ceramic Balls Market in 2021 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to extensive characteristics provided by alumina over other material types such as silicon, zirconia and boron.

Ceramic Balls Market Segment Analysis – By End-use Industry: Automotive held a significant share in the Ceramic Balls Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of ceramics balls in automotive components. Ceramic balls are widely used in the automotive industry due to their benefits such as shock resistance, higher strength and faster operational speed.

Ceramic Balls Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia-Pacific region held up to 43% share in the Ceramic Balls Market in 2021. The automotive sector in Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to a flourishing base for automotive manufacturers, demand for automotive compounds and a rise in production.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the ceramic balls industry are -

1. Axens

2. Honeywell International

3. Saint-Gobain

4. Industrial Tectonics Inc.

5. Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.



