Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market worth US$26.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Strong Portfolio of Pipeline Molecules to Increase Product Launches Drives the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size is estimated to reach $26.3 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. It includes ulcerative colitis, a condition in which inflammation and soreness of the superficial lining of the rectum and colon, and in Crohns disease affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract. The cause of IBD is unknown, but it mostly occurred after weaken immunity power. Some agent or combination of agents such as bacteria, viruses, and antigens are considered as responsible to trigger the immune system, and causing inflammation. The common symptoms of IBD are abdominal pain, weight loss, persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, and fatigue.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, and developed healthcare facilities assist the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size in this region.

The rising consciousness among consumers propels the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size in this region.

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market is predicted to grow owing to the growing burden of Inflammatory Bowel Disease around the world and raising consciousness among consumers. However, the high price of treatment may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Segment Analysis- By Type: The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market based on type can be further segmented into Ulcerative Colitis and Crohns Disease. The Crohn’s segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. For instance, in May 2022, a tool was developed with help of artificial intelligence to predict the postoperative recurrence of Crohns disease. Such rapid growth in technology and growing investment in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Share. However, Ulcerative Colitis is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027. As ulcerative colitis can affect any part of the digestive tract and have a possibility to stand as a lifelong illness, hence treatment for ulcerative colitis is in demand.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Segment Analysis- By Route of Administration: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market based on the route of administration can be further segmented into Oral, and Injectables. The injectables segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing use of biologics for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohns disease. For instance, in February 2021, AbbiVie Inc, announced the FDA approval of HUMIRA to treat moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis in pediatric patients. Such a growing number of new products like amino-salicylates, immunomodulators, antibiotics, corticosteroids, and biologics in the market and increasing demand for biologics drive the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market shares. However, Oral is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 38% in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing number of cases of inflammatory bowel disease in this region. Such a growing prevalence of IBD cases and the presence of developed healthcare facilities in this region drive the growth of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR rate of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the inflammatory bowel disease industry are -

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. Amgen Inc.

3. ASTRAZENECA PLC

4. ELI-LILLY

5. INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS AB

