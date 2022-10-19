Global Solar Street Lighting Market Trends and Demand Forecast Report 2022-2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solar street lighting market size was US$ 3,972 million in 2021. The global solar street lighting market is expected to grow to US$ 15,716.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.12% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the global solar street lighting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.99% during the forecast period.
Rapidly growing urbanization and a growing preference for solar energy are the primary factors paving the path for the solar street lighting market. Governments are focusing on changing conventional street lighting with solar street lighting in a bid to accelerate the use of solar energy. These lightings obtain power from solar panels and are integrated with a rechargeable battery that could work at night.
With the growing efforts in improving urban infrastructure, the demand for outdoor lighting will consequently increase. Moreover, governments are pouring high investments in construction projects of highways and roadways, which will be opportunistic for the solar street lighting industry. Additionally, strict regulatory reforms aimed at the use of renewable energy will present potential prospects for solar lighting, combined with factors like continuously decreasing costs and increasing knowledge about sustainable electricity across the commercial and public sectors.
Market Segmentation
Solar panel, based on component, leads in the global solar street lighting market
Based on components, solar panels are expected to lead with the highest market share, owing to the rising installation of solar panels and significantly lower cost than a lamp and battery-type components. However, the lamp segment will exhibit the highest growth rate of 17.81% during the study period.
The standalone segment, based on type, is leading with the highest market share
Based on type, the standalone segment is expected to lead with the highest market share and will also exhibit the highest growth rate of 17.79% during the forecast period. The growth of the standalone segment in the solar street lighting market is associated with the growing adoption of these street lightings across remote and off-grid areas. Moreover, the fact that standalone solar streetlight is operated independently of a power grid will upsurge their adoption in the coming years.
Highway and Roadway segments exhibit the highest growth rate
On the basis of application, the highway and roadway segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 17.64% during the study period. The global solar street lighting market is bifurcated into parking lots, gardens, airport runways, playgrounds, manufacturing sites, highways & roadways, and others. Meanwhile, the growth of the highways & roadways segment in the global market is attributed to the fact that lighting enhances the security and sustainability of roads.
Asia-Pacific, based on Region, leads with the highest share in the global solar street lighting market
The Asia-Pacific solar street lighting market holds the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.03% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the reasons like ongoing sustainable and smart infrastructural developments, together with the high number of smart city projects announced by government bodies.
Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc. one of the renowned lighting and building management firm based in Atlantica, caters to the lighting needs of residential and commercial spaces with its vast product portfolio. Acuity Brand's portfolio of lighting solutions includes lighting controls, UV disinfection products, intelligent spaces, components, controls-enabled lighting, etc.
Philips Lighting Holdings B.V. operates in various segments, including connected care, personal health businesses, health tech other, diagnosis & treatment, etc. Philips Lighting Holdings is constantly focusing on innovations in a bid to enhance patients' health and well-being. The sophisticated solutions offered by the company combine systems, informatics, and service. The firm has been dealing in the market since 1891. Moreover, the brand is licensed to Signify.
Bajaj Electricals Limited is the subsidiary of one of the leading business conglomerates "Bajaj Group" based in India. The firm operates in two different segments, with its product portfolio based on consumer products and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). The firm has a broad network of 20 branch offices, with 478 distributors and nearly 200000 retail outlets. The firm has been maintaining a strong foothold in the market and has won ASCM Corporate Award 2019, Excellence in Advance Supply Chain POOGI Award, TOCICO International Conference 2019, etc.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players dealing in the global street lighting market include Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co. Ltd., Bridgelux Inc., Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., Omega Solar, Solar Street Lights USA, Cooper Lighting LLC, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Signify Holding BV, Urja Global Ltd, Acuity Brands, Dragons Breath Solar, etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Solar Street Lighting Market is segmented based on type, component, application and region. The industry trends in global solar street lighting market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global solar street lighting market.
Following are the different segments of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market:
By Type:
Portable
Standalone
Centralized
Others
By Component:
Controller
Lamp
Compact fluorescent light (CFL)
Light-emitting diode (LED)
Metal halide
Sodium vapor
Others
Solar Panel
Sensors
Night & Motion Sensors
Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors
Battery
Lead acid
Lithium-Ion
Others
By Application:
Parking Lot
Highway and Roadway
Airport Runway
Manufacturing Site
Playgrounds
Garden
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
