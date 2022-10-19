Gene Therapy Global Market Estimated To Grow At 29% Rate

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the gene therapy market size is predicted to grow from $5.77 billion in 2021 to $7.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The gene therapy market is expected to reach $21.25 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 30.30%. Incidences of cancer and other target diseases have been increasing significantly, which is calling for effective treatments, driving gene therapy market growth.

Key Trends In The Gene Therapy Market

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the gene therapy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines, which are programmed to display their natural intelligence. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the gene therapy market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights between tumor and immune cell interactions, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples often conflicted between different evaluators. For instance, since January 2020, GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical company, has been investing in AI to optimize gene therapy and develop off-the-shelf solutions for patients. It is also expected to reduce turnaround time and also the cost of gene therapies.

Overview Of The Gene Therapy Market

The gene therapy market consists of sales of gene therapy-related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture gene therapy drugs. Gene therapy is used to replace faulty genes or add new genes to cure disease or improve the body's ability to fight disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

• By Gene Type: Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide Gene, Others

• By Vector: Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector, Others

• By Application: Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others

• By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, UniQure N.V., Celgene Corporation, Cellectis S.A. and Sangamo Therapeutics.

