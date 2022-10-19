Biochar Market Will Exhibit A CAGR of 11.1%;Industry Trends, Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Forecast 2028

The addition of ‘Global Biochar Market 2028:-Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast’ research report is now available.

The Insight Partners recently published a detailed study of over 150+ pages in its repository on Biochar Market covering interesting aspects of market with supporting development scenario till 2029. The study provides market size break-up by revenue and volume for emerging countries and important business segments. To perform competitive analysis, a range of strategies of the major players in the market have been believed that include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. The study objectives are to present the Biochar development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2021, and is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The key players operating in the biochar market are focusing on expanding their operations across the Middle East & Africa due to the potential customer base, favorable laws, and rapidly developing retail landscape.

Airex Énergie Inc.
Genesis Industries
Carbon Gold Ltd
Black Owl Biochar
Biochar Now, LLC
Phoenix Energy
American BioChar Company
BioForceTech Corporation
Ecoera
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Biochar market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. The Global Biochar market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biochar Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the biochar market faced unprecedented challenges due to the shortage in raw material supply, the shutdown of factories, limited availability of workforces, and other operational difficulties faced under pandemic safety protocols. The shutdown of manufacturing units, problems in the procurement of raw materials, and restrictions on logistics also hampered the global market growth. The outbreak disrupted value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage to businesses. This led to a fall in demand for biochar. Furthermore, research activities were hampered due to the shuttering of laboratories and production facilities.

Key Segmentation: 

By Feedstock (Woody Biomass and Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Other Feedstock)

By Application (Electricity Generation, Agriculture, Forestry, and Others)

Biochar Market Segments by Geography

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Market Insight:

Biochar helps in increasing crop productivity

Biochar is a carbonaceous material that can help stabilize toxins in  mining waste  and boost revegetation. It helps in reducing gas emissions and increasing crop productivity. Biochar helps in soil improvement, lowering environmental pollution levels, and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. Government agencies across the world aim to make their energy systems more sustainable, secure, and competitive. Many policies by them support sustainable waste management and environmental protection, which is boosting biochar production capacities across the world.

Biochar is beneficial for soil resiliency leading to increased crop production. The organic food industry started to boom for more than a decade now. Rising awareness among people about the benefits of organic food and side effects of artificial chemicals in food production has further boosted the growth of organic food. The price difference between organic and inorganic food is also insignificant when compared to the health benefits carried by organic food. Organic food prevents the body from the needless intake of pesticides and fertilizers. Also, growth in e-commerce has acted like a catalyst for this industry .Use of Biochar in organic farming is better for the environment and more sustainable. All these benefits are driving the biochar market during the forecast period.

Feedstock Insights
Application Insights…. Continued

Table of Content:

1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Biochar Market Landscape
5. Biochar Market – Key Market Dynamics
6. Biochar – Global Market Analysis
7. Global Biochar Market Analysis – By Feedstock
8. Biochar Market Analysis – By Application
9. Biochar Market – Geographic Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Appendix

