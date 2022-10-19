Global Correctional Facilities Security Market to Grow at a Noteworthy CAGR during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of the Appalling Crime Rates across the World – Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global Correctional Facilities Security Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research are ADANI SYSTEMS, Inc., Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited, Black Creek ISC, Bosch Security Systems, LLC, CENTRALSQUARE, Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi C.E.I.A. SpA, Eagle Advantage Solutions, Inc., Geutebruck., Guardian Security Solutions, Montgomery Technology, Inc., and other key market players.

Global Correctional Facilities Security Market Size:

The global correctional facilities security market is estimated to garner a substantial revenue by the end of 2031 by growing at a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Further, the market generated a sufficient revenue in the year 2021. The security at correctional facilities keeps the staff and inmates safe in the setting. The growth of the global correctional facilities security market in the forecast period is to be mainly attributed to the appalling crime rates worldwide. For instance, According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's 2019 Global Study on Homicide, 464,000 people died from violent crimes in 2017. Additionally, the average crime rate across the globe is about 45 crimes per 100,000 people. Furthermore, growing governmental actions to prevent crimes, organizing campaigns to spread awareness, and strict laws against accused persons are also expected to propel the growth of the global correctional facilities security market significantly over the projected period.

Growing Crime Rates across the Globe to Boost the Market Growth

It is observed that there are about 11 million new jail admissions yearly around the world. In the United States (U.S.) alone the population of prisoners in 2022 is nearly 2 million. The most common among the crimes in the world is larceny, which constitutes more than 1500 incidences per 100,000 people. In the U.S., nearly 16% of prisoners are serving time in prison for murder, while approximately 46% are imprisoned for drug offenses. Incarceration of offenders is done considering many factors, including punishment and justice. Thus, a correctional facility is considered a prerequisite for public safety, as incarcerating people committing crimes, especially ones of violent nature, ensures the safety of the rest of the society. Hence, frightening proportion of prisoners globally are expected to be a major factor to drive the growth of the global correctional facilities security market.

In addition to this, high requirement for security in the prisons, increased use of drones are estimated to be responsible to propel the market growth. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, prisoners have been assigned different security levels for the safety of all federal inmates. These include minimum (14.6% of inmates), low (35.8%), medium (33.3%), high (12.5%), and unclassified (3.7%). Moreover, drones are increasingly being used for commercial purposes. Nevertheless, inadequate regulations often lead to their uncontrolled use. It was noted that, the number of drones in the U.S. for recreational flying has reached around 854 thousand units. This figure is apart from drones used by hobbyists, which need not be registered. The commercial drone registrations currently stand at around 320 thousand. The Federal Aviation Administration mandates registration of drone that weighs about 0.55 pounds or more with the authorities.

Global Correctional Facilities Security Market: Regional Overview

The global correctional facilities security market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Presence of a Vast Prison Network System to Fuel Market Growth in the North America Region

The market in the North American region is projected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2031. The presence of a vast prison network system in the U.S. is considered the primary reason for the market growth in the region. It is estimated that ~21% of prisoners in the world are held in prisons in the U. S. As of 2022, the crime rate in the U.S. was determined to be nearly 48 occurrences per 100,000 people. Abject poverty, lack of opportunities for education and employment, abuse of alcohol and drugs, racial disparity, mental illness, and exposure to other offenders are common reasons for the high prisoner population and large prison system in the region. The immense need for a correctional facility leads to the growth of the correctional facilities security market in North America. It was observed that, as of July 2021, the United States had the highest number of incarcerated individuals worldwide, with almost 2.2 million people in prison. The U.S. was followed by China, Brazil, India, and the Russian Federation.

Increasing Crimes against Women to Influence Market in the Asia Pacific Region

It was noticed that, In China, 38 per cent of women experienced psychological violence by their own partners. In East Asia and the Pacific, women and girls make up 77 per cent of trafficked persons and the most frequently detected form of exploitation among trafficked persons in this region is sexual exploitation, making up 61 per cent of detected cases. Violence against women in the Asia-Pacific region is also perpetrated through sexual and street harassment, menstruation stigmatization and lack of access to hygiene products, forced marriage, digital harassment and cyber violence, marital rape and lack of access to justice and survivor-centred support systems. Hence, this is expected to drive the regional correctional facilities security market significantly. Furthermore, strict laws against violence against women are also expected to propel the market growth over the projected period.

Global Correctional Facilities Security Market, Segmentation by Internal Security Technologies and Inmate Management

The video surveillance & analytics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size by the end of 2031. The market growth should be primarily attributed to the growth and the effective use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, deep learning, and computer vision technologies. For instance, the investment in AI has been increasing considerably. As of 2022, ~92% of top businesses invest in AI regularly.



Global Correctional Facilities Security Market, Segmentation by Life Outside of Prison Technologies

The electronic monitoring segment is estimated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period. This growth can be primarily be ascribed to the growing electronics industry all over the world. For instance, it is estimated that, user penetration will be nearly 30% in 2022 and is expected to hit nearly 37% by 2025 in consumer electronics.

Global Correctional Facilities Security Market, Segmentation by Contraband Smuggling Screening Technologies

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global correctional facilities security market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are ADANI SYSTEMS, Inc., Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited, Black Creek ISC, Bosch Security Systems, LLC, CENTRALSQUARE, Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi C.E.I.A. SpA, Eagle Advantage Solutions, Inc., Geutebruck., Guardian Security Solutions, Montgomery Technology, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Correctional Facilities Security Market

In June 2022, The MIC IP Fusion 9000i 9mm camera was introduced by Bosch Security Systems, LLC which offers an enlarged thermal vision and 360-degree coverage in about 30 seconds.

In November 2021, A The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) policy is being fully complied with by the full-body scanners manufactured by ADANI SYSTEMS, Inc., which was awarded a multi-year, multi-milliondollar contract by the Ohio Department of Corrections (FBI).

