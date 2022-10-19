Insect Pest Control Market Size Expected to Reach US$22,078.2 Million with CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Owing to an increase in demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions predicted to boost the insect pest control market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the insect pest control market size is forecast to reach US$22,078.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. The market for insect pest control is being driven due to the increasing concern for household hygiene in order to establish healthy living conditions. Neurotoxic pesticides, such as neonicotinoids, are used to control insects, leaving residues in the environment. Additionally, owing to an increase in demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions the insect pest control industry is predicted to boost during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the insect pest control market highlights the following areas -

In recent years, the increasing acquisitions of pest control service providers by major players in the North America region has uplifted the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, Rollins, Inc. completed the purchase of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. Clark is a family-owned company established by Charlie Clark in 1950 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA. It is the leading pest management company in California and the nation's 8th largest pest management company according to PCT 100 rankings.

Similarly, in February 2020, Rollins Inc., announced that its subsidiary, Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., had completed the purchase of Second Clark Pest Control, Inc., based in Bakersfield, CA to expand its business in pest control.

One of the key drivers driving the market is increasing product launches, as well as the rising growth of the residential building sector in developing nations, such as India, China, and Taiwan. For instance, in 2021, after much evaluation of the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, contractors in northern Taiwan launched NT$150 billion (US$5.39 billion) of presale and newly completed housing projects for the fall season.

Increasing demand for novel biological-based pesticide treatments has resulted in the expansion of the insect pest control industry. For illustration, Reckitt debuted their unique Dupla Proteço aerosol insecticide under the SBP brand in Brazil in June 2021, bringing the really disruptive aerosol product to market. There are two ways to utilise the device. The first produces a broad mist spray for broad coverage to kill flying insects, while the second provides a narrow, concentrated jet for quick target.



Segmental Analysis:

Insect Pest Control Market Segment Analysis – By Formulation: Liquid formulation segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2027. Liquid formulations are generally mixed with water, but in some cases, labels may permit the use of crop oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, or some other light oil as a carrier.

Insect Pest Control Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: Residential building sector held the largest share with 50% in the insect pest control market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing demand for biopesticide among the residential owners for a safe and quality environment influences pest control and termite prevention services to install sustainable products, and accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Insect Pest Control Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America region dominated the insect pest control market in terms of revenue with a share of 55% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2027). Insect Pest Control is witnessing significant growth in the USA due to the significant demand for pest regulator services across the residential, and commercial spaces.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the insect pest control industry are -

1. Rollins Inc.

2. Terminix International Company Limited

3. Rentokil Initial

4. Ecolab

5. Anticimex



