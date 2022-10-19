Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.31 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global acute myeloid leukemia market is expected to clock US$ 4.31 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The primary driving force behind the growth of the global acute myeloid leukemia market is the rising incidence rate of the disease and the rising death rate among patients worldwide. In addition, the patient pool for acute myeloid leukemia is rising as the geriatric population grows. The discovery of new drugs is being aided by the increased progress in pharmacology and molecular biology, fueling the global market expansion. Furthermore, the government and non-governmental organizations are raising awareness about early cancer detection and treatment, increasing the demand for acute myeloid leukemia treatment. Similarly, advances in research into targeted therapies and biologics are playing an essential role in expanding the global acute myeloid leukemia market. The rise in unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as tobacco use and alcohol consumption, also expands the patient pool for acute myeloid leukemia. The global acute myeloid leukemia market is also anticipated to grow due to increased expenditure in research & development, as more clinical trials are being done to show the effectiveness of the treatments.

The global acute myeloid leukemia market has been analyzed from four perspectives – drug class, and region.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/acute-myeloid-leukemia-market/7913

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on material types, the global acute myeloid leukemia market is divided into:

Antineoplastics

Kinase Inhibitors

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors

Others (Including Combinations)

The antineoplastics segment will hold the largest market share of the global acute myeloid leukemia market in 2021. The significant percentage of the antineoplastics segment can be attributed largely to the high demand for antineoplastics drugs, as it is the most commonly used cancer treatment. Additionally, the overall survival rate of patients receiving antineoplastic therapy is higher, thus boosting the demand for antineoplastics-related medications. Furthermore, according to the National Cancer Institute's SEER*RX database, over 2000 antineoplastic drugs are used as primary treatment for most cancers. Similarly, rising Cytarabine approvals for treating acute myeloid leukemia by the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to drive segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global acute myeloid leukemia market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global Acute myeloid leukemia market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia is mainly responsible for the large share of North America. According to the American Cancer Society, 20,050 new acute myeloid leukemia cases (AML) patients are expected in 2022, with 11,540 deaths in the United States. Acute myeloid leukemia is the second most common type of leukemia in adults and children; most cases are seen in adults. In addition, this region's market is expanding due to increased R&D and product introductions for acute myeloid leukemia. The region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and top industry players are also projected to drive regional growth.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/acute-myeloid-leukemia-market/7913

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global acute myeloid leukemia market are

Pfizer Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Servier Laboratories

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Celgene Corporation

AROG Pharmaceuticals

Astex Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

GlycoMimetics

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Takeda Oncology

Helsinn Healthcare

Tolero Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY Drug Class Antineoplastics Kinase Inhibitors Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Others (including combinations)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=4fHZIfn21YkZvnh1znCQ0uPrmyCC1IkyymLPkbXm&report_id=7913&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/