Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~19% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Growing Need amongst Businesses to Manage Networking and Data Centers at a Time – Kenneth Research

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Size:

The global software-defined infrastructure (SDI) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~19% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market registered a revenue of approximately USD 16 billion. The growth of the market can primarily be accredited to the increasing need amongst businesses for managing networking and data centers at the same time with the help of software with minimal human interference. Furthermore, large numbers of storage devices and servers can be managed effectively and efficiently with the support of SDI, which is also expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, software-defined infrastructure increases operational efficiency by providing information technology support to the organization’s infrastructure for controlling the risk of data traffic. As per the data by The World Bank, by 2022, yearly total internet traffic is projected to increase by about 50 percent from 2020 levels, reaching 4.8 zettabytes, equal to 150,000 GB per second. Moreover, SDI reduces the expenditure of organizations by replacing traditional infrastructure with modern infrastructure that is supported with hardware and software.

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market: Key Takeaways

The North America region to gain the largest portion of the revenue by 2031

The large-scale enterprises segment to dominate the revenue graph

Healthcare segment remains prominent in the verticals segment

Rapid Digitalization across Various Organizations round the World to Boost Market Growth

The increasing demand to rise productivity rate across various companies across the world, and increased insistence on ensuring regulatory compliance and preventing compliance errors are expected to be responsible factors to drive the growth of the global software defined infrastructure (SDI) market. For enterprises, SDI services offer improved visibility and control required for managing changes associated with the risks of high data traffic, which has been increasing throughout the years. Hence, this is expected to be another important factor to add to the market growth. Moreover, cloud-based software services has been increasing throughout the years worldwide. For instance, cloud-based services are expected to grow by 30% in 2023 and it is estimated to grow more over the forecast period. Therefore, it is also estimated to boost the market growth significantly over the forecast period.

In addition to this, digitalization across various enterprises has been rapidly increasing throughout the years and is expected to increase even more over the projected years. Along with that, expenditure behind digitalization is also growing rapidly. For instance, nearly 65% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is predicted to be digitized by 2022, and digitally transformed organizations are projected to contribute to more than half of the global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023, accounting for nearly USD 54 trillion. Hence, this is estimated to be a major factor to propel the growth of the global software defined infrastructure (SDI) market. Additionally, high adoption of technologically advanced products, and growing R&D activities to develop products that improve user comfort by companies in the global market are also fuelling the expansion of the market.

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market: Regional Overview

The global software defined infrastructure (SDI) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Strict Laws to Maintain Cyber Compliance to Propel the Market in the North America Region

The market in North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period in the software defined infrastructure (SDI) market. This can be accredited to the faster adoption of advanced IT infrastructure. Moreover, countries such as Canada and the US have a favorable networking regulations and standards for organizations to adopt SDI. Additionally, the U.S in the North America region is one of the countries with the best software based strategies for the organizations, and strict policies to maintain cyber security. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report 2021, a record 847,376 complaints of cyber-crime were reported to the FBI by the public. SDIs provide a more secure way to sustain cyber compliance. Hence, this is anticipated to be a major factor to drive the growth of the regional market. Moreover, technical advancements in SDI systems and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and being a highly economically developed region are estimated to be significant factors to fuel the growth of the market in North America region.

Increasing Population to Favour Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Emerging markets have the potential to grow in the IT sector, as the number of industries has increased throughout time. Additionally, there has been increase in the population percentage using internet in Asia Pacific region such as China, and Japan that support the network infrastructure. As per the World Bank, the percentage of the population using internet in China has been increased from 2% of the total population in 2000 to 70% of the total population in 2020. Moreover, attempts are being made to enhance the Asia Pacific region’s economic situation by providing more opportunities for the software-defined infrastructure in the organizations. Therefore, enterprises moving towards advancement in infrastructure is expected to increase the growth of the global software-defined infrastructure market.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Type

Large Scale Enterprises

Small & Medium Scale Enterprises

The large-scale enterprises segment in the global software-defined infrastructure market is estimated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the requirement of large enterprises to outsource their services so that they can focus on key activities. Additionally, outsourcing of services to other organizations reduces their costs and improves their service quality. It was observed that, globally, 59% of companies outsource to cut costs. Furthermore, nearly 15 million jobs are outsourced from the US.

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market, Segmentation by Verticals

Healthcare

Telecom

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

The healthcare segment is anticipated to have a substantial growth in the global software-defined infrastructure market over the forecast period on the back of the increasing awareness in healthcare, increasing diagnosis rate, which results in increasing visits to healthcare facilities, existence of a huge patient pool in healthcare industry, and increasing health expenditure per capita among the global population. It was noted that, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market, Segmentation by Solution

Software-Defined Storage

Software-Defined Networking

Software-Defined Compute

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global software-defined infrastructure market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Infovista SAS, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market

In November 2021, the agreement between Microsoft Corporation and Kyndryl, the finest provider of IT infrastructure services in the world, was announced in order to develop new, creative solutions for the digital transformation of various industries.

In February 2021, Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure was introduced by Oracle Corporation to broaden its hybrid cloud offering. With the aid of the new infrastructure, businesses can run cloud workloads in faraway locations.

