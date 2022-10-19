Chief Learning Officer Announces 2022 Learning in Practice Award Winners

Learning professionals and organizations demonstrating greatness in the design and delivery of employee development initiatives recognized through annual program during virtual ceremony

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer (CLO), a subsidiary brand of BetterWork Media Group, announced last night during a virtual awards ceremony the winners of its 2022 Learning in Practice Awards, an annual recognition program honoring learning leaders and organizations who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. Fifty-seven winners were announced, including the top honor, CLO of the Year, received by Ramona Parkash Arora, vice president of global talent development at Dell Technologies.

A talent development professional with almost 25 years of experience in the design, delivery and evaluation of strategic learning and development campaigns, Ramona began her career as a high school teacher and Division 1 varsity boys basketball coach. Her subsequent roles at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and now with Dell have provided her with deep expertise in developing multi-stakeholder partnerships and managing large-scale leadership, employee engagement and capacity-building initiatives. She is a certified executive coach who leads with genuine curiosity, learning agility and creativity to align people and processes via human-centered approaches.

Since its launch in 2003, the Learning in Practice Awards have recognized top-performing individuals and companies for their design and delivery of enterprise learning initiatives through a combination of qualities such as leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment. Gold, silver and bronze were awarded in two classes: Practitioner Awards, which are organized into two divisions based on organization size and recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for outstanding learning and development initiatives, and Provider Awards, recognizing qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.

"The landscape for L&D has changed dramatically over the past three years, warranting new paths forward and creative solutions for utilizing the learning function to advance a business,'' said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of BetterWork Media Group, parent company of CLO. "These honorees have managed to reshape, reposition and, at times, totally recreate their employee development programs in order to better serve their workforces as a whole. That is worth recognizing every year."

View the complete list of the 2022 Learning in Practice Award winners here.

The ceremony will return to an in-person event in 2023, to be held in conjunction with Chief Learning Officer's Symposium in San Diego.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

About BetterWork Media Group

BetterWork Media Group manages Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management, serving workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solution providers in corporate learning and talent management. BetterWork Media Group provides a unique platform to connect, support and empower workplace communities via award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media. BMG's founders have more than 70 years of collective experience in the media industry.

Contact Information:

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson

Contract Marketing & Events

taylar@taylarthompsonevents.com



Related Images











Image 1: Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice Awards





Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice Awards









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment