Petrochemicals Market Boosting Globally 2022-2028 Growth Factor and Revenue Generation |Reliance Industries, BASF SE

Petrochemicals Market

Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from hydrocarbons, mainly crude oil and natural gas.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Petrochemicals Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Petrochemicals market outlook.

Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from hydrocarbons, mainly crude oil and natural gas. They can also be obtained from various renewable materials such as sugarcane and corn. Petrochemicals are classified on the basis of their chemical structure, namely, olefins, aromatics, and synthesis gas hydrocarbon.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- BASF SE, Sinopec Limited, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemical Company, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, Total S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and SNPC, INEOS, and Reliance Industries

Segmentation of the Global Petrochemicals Market:

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Ethylene

Polyethylene

Ethyl benzene

Ethylene oxide

Others

Propylene

Propylene oxide

Polypropylene

Isopropanol

Others

Butadiene

Styrene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Butadiene

Others

Benzene

Cyclohexane

Nitrobenzene

Ethyl benzene

Others

Xylene

Toluene

Solvents

Benzene

Xylenes

Others

Vinyl

Styrene

Polystyrene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Unsaturated polyester resins

Others

Methanol

Gasoline

Acetic acid

Formaldehyde

Others

On the basis of manufacturing processes, the global market is classified into,

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Steam cracking

Catalytic reforming

Regions Covered in Petrochemicals Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Petrochemicals market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

