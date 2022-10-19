The Futurist Institute® Becomes a Registered U.S. Trademark with the USPTO
USPTO registered The Futurist Institute® trademark in International Class 35 on 18 October 2022.
We are pleased the USPTO awarded us a trademark for The Futurist Institute®”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Futurist Institute of America, LLC, a U.S. trademark for The Futurist Institute® in international class 35 for consulting services and retail store services. This trademark was registered on 18 October 2022.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute®
Founded in 2016 by futurist and economist Jason Schenker, The Futurist Institute® has a mission to help everyone Become a Futurist®. The Futurist Institute® offers consulting and training services.
Mr. Schenker, who is the current Chairman of The Futurist Institute® as well as the President of Prestige Economics, commented on this trademark, sharing that "The Futurist Institute® is a trademark we are excited to receive. We have a distinctive brand and unique high-value offerings, and we are proud to protect our name and services."
The Futurist Institute® exclusively confers the FLTA® certification and professional designation to help analysts, consultants, strategists, and professionals become Certified Futurists. The FLTA® program takes about 25 hours to complete, with eleven courses, six workshops, consulting frameworks, content marketing, and professional guidance. The Futurist Institute® learners choose one of six semi-customized tracks, including Consulting, National Security, Accounting and Tax, Legal, Finance and Financial Planning, and Standard Professional tracks.
Consulting offerings from The Futurist Institute® are focused on helping clients win the future by applying frameworks and developing actionable takeaways to solve complex strategic problems. Mr. Schenker summarized these consulting offerings by stating, "We help clients identify and capitalize on opportunities presented by trends and new and emerging technologies. We also help clients prepare for and mitigate downside risks stemming from those same trends and technologies."
The Futurist Institute® advises large global consulting and accounting firms, publicly traded companies, private corporations, and industry groups. The Futurist Institute® is also a U.S. Department of Defense contractor, having been awarded an AFWERX SBIR in 2019.
The U.S. registration number for the trademark THE FUTURIST INSTITUTE® is 6,881,766. Mr. Schenker personally applied for these marks as a principal applicant,
Visit The Futurist Institute® online at https://www.FuturistInstitute.org.
Media Relations
The Futurist Institute®
+1 512-425-0670
email us here