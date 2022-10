The Futurist Institute® Becomes a Registered U.S. Trademark with the USPTO

USPTO registered The Futurist Institute® trademark in International Class 35 on 18 October 2022.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Futurist Institute of America, LLC, a U.S. trademark for The Futurist Institute® in international class 35 for consulting services and retail store services. This trademark was registered on 18 October 2022.Founded in 2016 by futurist and economist Jason Schenker , The Futurist Institutehas a mission to help everyone Become a Futurist. The Futurist Instituteoffers consulting and training services.Mr. Schenker, who is the current Chairman of The Futurist Instituteas well as the President of Prestige Economics , commented on this trademark, sharing that "The Futurist Instituteis a trademark we are excited to receive. We have a distinctive brand and unique high-value offerings, and we are proud to protect our name and services."The Futurist Instituteexclusively confers the FLTAcertification and professional designation to help analysts, consultants, strategists, and professionals become Certified Futurists. The FLTAprogram takes about 25 hours to complete, with eleven courses, six workshops, consulting frameworks, content marketing, and professional guidance. The Futurist Institutelearners choose one of six semi-customized tracks, including Consulting, National Security, Accounting and Tax, Legal, Finance and Financial Planning, and Standard Professional tracks.Consulting offerings from The Futurist Instituteare focused on helping clients win the future by applying frameworks and developing actionable takeaways to solve complex strategic problems. Mr. Schenker summarized these consulting offerings by stating, "We help clients identify and capitalize on opportunities presented by trends and new and emerging technologies. We also help clients prepare for and mitigate downside risks stemming from those same trends and technologies."The Futurist Instituteadvises large global consulting and accounting firms, publicly traded companies, private corporations, and industry groups. The Futurist Instituteis also a U.S. Department of Defense contractor, having been awarded an AFWERX SBIR in 2019.The U.S. registration number for the trademark THE FUTURIST INSTITUTEis 6,881,766. Mr. Schenker personally applied for these marks as a principal applicant,Visit The Futurist Instituteonline at https://www.FuturistInstitute.org