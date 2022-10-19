Global Super Abrasives Market to Reach $ 9,767.4 million by 2027 at a 6.5% CAGR - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global super abrasives market size was US$ 6,694.5 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 9,767.4 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Super abrasives are gaining significant popularity across various industrial verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, cutting, non-ferrous metals, stone, ceramic materials, gas exploration, and medical for dental equipment, which is paving the path for the global super abrasives market. The growing evolution of the automobile sector, along with the increasing range of building activities, will contribute to the market's growth during the analysis period. The rapidly growing range of construction projects and high investments poured by government and private bodies will contribute to the industry's growth in the coming years. Super abrasives tools are majorly used in the development of drilling, sawing, and cutting equipment. Additionally, super abrasives are gaining significant popularity for precision grinding due to their benefits, such as longevity, performance, and extraordinary hardness. All of the aforementioned factors will open doors of opportunities for the super abrasives market.
On the flip side, the high initial cost required for super abrasives may limit their adoption in the coming years. Moreover, the concerns over environmental protection are growing, forcing governments to impose strict laws, which will halt the growth of the super abrasives market.
Market Segmentation
Based on Product, the diamond segment is leading with the highest share in the global super abrasives market.
On the basis of product, the global super abrasives market is bifurcated into Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) and Diamond, wherein the diamond segment leads with the highest share. The growth of the diamond segment is linked to the growing demand for cutting and grinding tools. Diamonds inhibit excellent chemical inertness, anti-adhesion, and low coefficient of friction properties. Moreover, it offers better resistance to wear, which will spark unprecedented growth in the super abrasives industry.
The powertrain segment, based on application, is expected to register the highest growth rate.
Based on application, the powertrain segment is maintaining its lead with the highest share. The segment recorded size of US$ 2,021.7 million in 2021. On the other side, the tool grinding segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 7.2% during the study period due to the factors such as the growing demand for diamond discs required for grinding and polishing powertrains in the automotive industry. Additionally, the globally growing automotive industry will open doors of opportunities for segment growth.
Electrical and Electronics, based on industry type, holding the highest market share
On the basis of industry, the global super abrasives market is expected to record the highest contribution of the electrical and electronics segment. The growth of the electrical and electronics segment is linked to the growing demand for precision grinding technology, which simplifies the manufacturing of smaller bits. Moreover, the medical devices segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific super abrasives market to lead with the highest market share
The Asia-Pacific super abrasives market is holding the first place in terms of revenue, followed by North America. The high contribution of Asia-Pacific is associated with the presence of leading vendors and a high consumer base. Further, growing middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyle of the working-class population will upsurge the need for increased production and sales. South America super abrasives market registered the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the study period.
Company Profile
3M caters, with its highly effective super abrasives, caters to the demands of the industrial and transportation, display, electronics, security, communication, and healthcare businesses, with a vast product portfolio that includes dental products, passive fire protection, electronic materials, abrasives, electronic circuits, laminates, adhesives, and optical films.
Asahi Diamond Industrial is known for its high-quality diamond products since 1937 that cater to the engineering, construction, and mining sectors sector. Moreover, the firm is significantly emphasizing increasing its geographic reach through strategic alliances and acquisitions like Aurora Minerals. The highest share in terms of business revenue is held by the electronics and semiconductor segment.
Husqvarna Group's offerings include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawnmowers, and garden tractors. This European producer of cutting equipment and diamond tools is emphasizing digital transformation. In terms of global presence, the firm is maintaining a strong foothold in We sell our products all over the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia.
Showa Denko, a Japan-based chemical engineering firm, is known for its excellent individualized products specifically designed with the interconnection of inorganic, aluminum, and organic chemical technologies.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players profiled in the super abrasives market report are 3M, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, Finzler, Diametal AG, Element Six (UK) Limited, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Action SuperAbrasive, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH, etc.
Segmentation Overview
Global Super Abrasives Market is segmented based on product, application, industry, and region. The industry trends in the global marketplace are subdivided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global super abrasives market.
Following are the different segments of the Global Super Abrasives Market:
By Product:
Cubic boron nitride (CBN)
Vitrified CBN
Electroplated CBN
Resin Bond CBN
Metal CBN
Diamond
Vitrified Diamond
Electroplated Diamond
Resin Bond Diamond
Metal Diamond
By Application:
Powertrain
Bearing
Gear
Tool Grinding
Turbine
Other Applications
By Industry:
Construction
Energy (O&G, Mining)
Automotive
Electricals & Electronics
Medical Devices
Aerospace
Metal Fabrication
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
